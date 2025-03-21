NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, March 22, for qualifying ahead of the Hard Rock Bet 300.

The Xfinity Series race in Florida this weekend will see drivers complete 200 laps around the 1.5-mile banked oval track, with several stars set to be in contention to take the victory.

So far this season, each Xfinity Series race has produced a different winner, with Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Connor Zilisch, Aric Almirola and Justin Allgaier having all tasted success, in that order.

It could be that we come away from Homestead with six different winners in six races, particularly with Cup Series star Kyle Larson set to compete in this weekend's event.

The 2021 Cup Series champion is attempting the triple at Homestead this weekend and will drive the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the Xfinity race. Larson is a 15-time Xfinity Series race winner and would love to make it 16 on Saturday. A strong qualifying on Saturday morning would certainly aid his, or indeed anyone else's chances of winning the race later in the day.

With that said, let's take a look at all the details you need to know ahead of the all-important qualifying session.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Homestead qualifying start time

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway starts on Saturday, March 22 at 11:35 am (ET). You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 11:35 AM Charlotte, NC (ET) 11:35 AM Columbia, SC (ET) 11:35 AM Charleston, WV (ET) 11:35 AM Augusta, ME (ET) 11:35 AM Chicago, IL (CT) 10:35 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 10:35 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 10:35 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 10:35 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 10:35 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 10:35 AM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 9:35 AM Denver, CO (MT) 9:35 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 9:35 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 9:35 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 9:35 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 8:35 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 8:35 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 8:35 AM Portland, OR (PT) 8:35 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 8:35 AM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on The CW in the United States. Qualifying action from Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend can be watched via The CW App for free.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

