Kyle Busch slams NASCAR rival over decade-long issue

Kyle Busch has slammed NASCAR rival Carson Hocevar for his aggressive racing style over the course of his career, revealing an anecdote from the driver’s younger years.

The champion has recently hit out at the younger generation of NASCAR talent, who he claims would ‘rather crash’ than win, triggered by an incident with Hocevar at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Back in February during the Ambetter Health 400 Hocevar clinched second-place, but made several aggressive moves throughout the race to achieve this position, which led to an incident with Ryan Blaney, and Busch threatening to 'wreck his ass' over the radio.

Since then, the 22-year-old’s behavior on track has become a major talking point, with Denny Hamlin issuing a warning to the youngster to mind his behavior after the race at Atlanta.

Busch outlines Hocevar problem

During an appearance on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour YouTube show, Busch compared his generation’s ‘give and take’ mentality to Hocevar’s ‘cutthroat’ racing style.

The 39-year-old recalled an early race at Kalamazoo where he first came across Hocevar’s aggressive driving mentality, an issue that has lasted over a decade according to Busch.

“So, the Hocevar problem, the biggest problem I have with him is when he was 13, 14 years old whatever it was, I was racing at one of his home tracks in Michigan with a super late model while I was a Cup guy,” Busch said.

“It was Kalamazoo. Lap 8, Lap 11 somewhere early in the race, like, I wasn’t that great but I was going to bide my time and I was just riding, right? Like, you ride.

“He comes right up alongside of me, sideswipes me, puts me into the front stretch fence, and goes on. And I’m like, ‘What the hell just happened?’

“Never nothing after the fact, never a sorry, ‘Hey, my bad.’ Like, same thing right now. He hasn’t learned not one thing because he hasn’t been under someone’s wing this entire time.”

