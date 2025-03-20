NASCAR Weather: 2025 Cup Series at Homestead - Straight Talk Wireless 400 latest forecast

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead, Florida this weekend for the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Christopher Bell will be hoping to get back to winning ways in round seven of the 2025 season, after a penalty took him out of contention at last weekend's Pennzoil 400.

Ahead of the race weekend, wildfires threatened the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series races at Homestead, but an official statement has since been released suggesting that the races should be able to go ahead.

Wildfires have been raging through South Miami-Dade County recently, and the weekend's weather forecast is unlikely to provide relief from the fires, with hot, dry conditions forecasted for the region.

Will there be any chance of some weather interruption to the Cup Series race at Homestead? Let's take a look.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 weather forecast

Saturday 22nd March

With no practice session on Friday, running for the Cup Series race will start early on Saturday, with practice taking place just an hour before the start of qualifying at 2.10pm ET.

Practice will start in cloudy, 75 degree weather, with morning rain giving way for brighter spells as the day goes on.

There is currently a zero per cent chance of rain during the practice session, and conditions will get better and better as the day progresses. On top of this, humidity will be high at around 48 per cent.

Saturday's improving conditions mean that the all-important qualifying session will also have a zero per cent chance of rain and will play out in sunny, 75 degree weather.

Sunday 23rd March

Race day will be even hotter than Saturday, with temperatures of 79 degrees expected for lights out at 3pm ET.

Once again there is a zero per cent chance of rain, and a moderate breeze of around 13 mph is expected for the race.

NASCAR Homestead-Miami start times

The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, United States (ET) Chicago, United States (CT) Denver, United States (MT) Los Angeles, United States (PT) London, United Kingdom (GMT) Central Europe (CET) Saturday, March 22 Practice 1:05 PM 12:05 PM 11:05 AM 10:05 AM 5:05 PM 6:05 PM Saturday, March 22 Qualifying 2:10 PM 1:10 PM 12:10 PM 11:10 AM 6:10 PM 7:10 PM Sunday, March 23 Race 3PM 2PM 1PM 12PM 7PM 8PM

How to watch NASCAR on TV

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action from Homestead-Miami Speedway in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

Who won the 2024 race at Homestead-Miami?

Tyler Reddick won the 2024 Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami.

