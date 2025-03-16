close global

NASCAR star Christopher Bell PULLS OUT of Las Vegas race

Christopher Bell, winner of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races, pulled out of a Las Vegas race on late notice this weekend.

Bell won in Atlanta, at COTA and again last weekend at Phoenix to set up a run four straight Cup Series wins, but a car issue on Saturday saw him sent to the back of the field for the start.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan messages revealed as Cup Series star opens up on SHOCK retirement

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Bell was slated to run in the Kubota High Limit Racing event in Vegas on Saturday night, but withdrew for, as he explained, the good of his Cup Series team.

19-year-old starlet Corey Day won the race, beating out NASCAR star and fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson as well as the rest of a star-studded race lineup after the race was delayed for poor weather.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas starting lineup with penalties applied

Why did Christopher Bell not race in Las Vegas?

Jeff Gluck, writer for The Athletic, reported that Bell said of his withdrawal: "Joe Gibbs Racing has been really good about it.

"The management group would allow me to run, and Ty is going to run on Saturday night, but our individual team – the 20 team – Adam and I sat down and we both have come up with a mutual decision to not run on Saturdays.

"Some of it is we are on the West Coast and if I were to bang my head up a little bit or crashed, it would be harder to get a driver here to fill that void. I don’t know if it would be different once we get to the East Coast, but as of right now, we are going to stay away from Saturdays.

"The Gibbs management group, that’s not on them. They are allowing me to pick and choose my races wisely; that is strictly between myself and Adam.”

READ MORE: Fans call for NASCAR legend to lose TV job

Kyle Larson Michael Jordan Las Vegas Christopher Bell Hendrick Motorsports
