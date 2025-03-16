NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas starting lineup with penalties applied
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas starting lineup with penalties applied
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues today (Sunday, March 16) with the starting lineup for the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway now fully set.
Christopher Bell has been dealt a huge blow in his effort to win four consecutive Cup Series races for the first time, with a mechanical issue on his car post-qualifying relegating him to the back of the field along with John Hunter Nemechek. Bell had qualified 13th.
Michael McDowell will start on pole in Nevada, Spire Motorsports' first pole position in the team's history. He's followed by Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, with last year's winner Kyle Larson starting 10th.
Ryan Blaney didn't set a time in qualifying, as a tire failure in practice caused him to crash and damage his car – opting to allow his team to repair his primary car rather than switching to a backup.
With all of that said, it promises to be an exciting, competitive race, and we've got all the details you need to know covered below.
NASCAR Las Vegas starting lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|6
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|8
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|10
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|12
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Germain Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|24
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|27
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|31
|Justin Haley
|7
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|36
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas start times
The 267-lap race starts today, Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1:30 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12:30 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|5:30 PM
|London, GB (GMT)
|7:30 PM
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|8:30 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|6:30 AM (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3:30 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|6AM (Monday)
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.
Today's race action from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
