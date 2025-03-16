NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas starting lineup with penalties applied

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues today (Sunday, March 16) with the starting lineup for the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway now fully set.

Christopher Bell has been dealt a huge blow in his effort to win four consecutive Cup Series races for the first time, with a mechanical issue on his car post-qualifying relegating him to the back of the field along with John Hunter Nemechek. Bell had qualified 13th.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

READ MORE: Fans call for NASCAR legend to lose TV job

Michael McDowell will start on pole in Nevada, Spire Motorsports' first pole position in the team's history. He's followed by Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, with last year's winner Kyle Larson starting 10th.

Ryan Blaney didn't set a time in qualifying, as a tire failure in practice caused him to crash and damage his car – opting to allow his team to repair his primary car rather than switching to a backup.

With all of that said, it promises to be an exciting, competitive race, and we've got all the details you need to know covered below.

NASCAR Las Vegas starting lineup

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer 1 Michael McDowell 71 Front Row Motorsports Ford 2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 4 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 6 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 8 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 12 Ryan Preece 60 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 13 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ty Dillon 10 Germain Racing Chevrolet 17 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Noah Gragson 4 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 21 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Chase Briscoe 19 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 24 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 26 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 27 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 30 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Justin Haley 7 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Riley Herbst 35 Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 Justin Haley 7 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Riley Herbst 35 Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 36 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas start times

The 267-lap race starts today, Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5:30 PM London, GB (GMT) 7:30 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 8:30 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6:30 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3:30 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6AM (Monday)

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm severe PUNISHMENT after Kyle Larson incident

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's race action from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR chief announces Joey Logano penalty verdict ahead of Las Vegas race

Related