NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas starting lineup with penalties applied

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues today (Sunday, March 16) with the starting lineup for the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway now fully set.

Christopher Bell has been dealt a huge blow in his effort to win four consecutive Cup Series races for the first time, with a mechanical issue on his car post-qualifying relegating him to the back of the field along with John Hunter Nemechek. Bell had qualified 13th.

Michael McDowell will start on pole in Nevada, Spire Motorsports' first pole position in the team's history. He's followed by Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, with last year's winner Kyle Larson starting 10th.

Ryan Blaney didn't set a time in qualifying, as a tire failure in practice caused him to crash and damage his car – opting to allow his team to repair his primary car rather than switching to a backup.

With all of that said, it promises to be an exciting, competitive race, and we've got all the details you need to know covered below.

NASCAR Las Vegas starting lineup

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
1Michael McDowell71Front Row MotorsportsFord
2Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord
3Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord
4Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
5Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
6Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
7Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord
8William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord
10Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
12Ryan Preece60Stewart-Haas RacingFord
13Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota
14Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
15Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
16Ty Dillon10Germain RacingChevrolet
17AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
18Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
19Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
20Noah Gragson4Legacy Motor ClubChevrolet
21Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
22Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
23Chase Briscoe19Stewart-Haas RacingFord
24Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
25Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas RacingFord
26Brad Keselowski6Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
27Shane Van Gisbergen88Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
28Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
30Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord
31Justin Haley7Kaulig RacingChevrolet
32Riley Herbst35Rick Ware RacingFord
35Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
36John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubChevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas start times

The 267-lap race starts today, Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 3:30 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:30 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 3:30 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 3:30 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 3:30 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 2:30 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 2:30 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 2:30 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:30 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:30 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:30 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:30 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 1:30 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:30 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:30 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 1:30 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:30 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:30 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 12:30 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 12:30 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:30 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5:30 PM
London, GB (GMT) 7:30 PM
Madrid, ES (CET) 8:30 PM
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6:30 AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 3:30 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's race action from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

