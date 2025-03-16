NASCAR set for Canada return as Cup and Xfinity Series agreement 'close'

Both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series are close to a return to Canada, according to reports.

The 2025 Cup Series championship has started off in exhilarating fashion, with Christopher Bell making history by becoming only the 19th driver in Cup Series history to claim three race victories in a row.

NASCAR Xfinity Series has also been buoyed by the showing of all practices, qualifying sessions and 33 series races in 2025, for the first time in the series' history, boosting its popularity.

Now, NASCAR are wanting to capitalise on the increasing popularity of both series, and take them to Canada for an international race.

Christopher Bell has claimed three consecutive Cup Series wins

The Gilles Villeneuve Circuit hosts F1 races yearly

NASCAR planning another international race?

The Xfinity Series raced in Montreal between 2007-2012, when it was still going by its previous name of the Nationwide series.

According to a report from the Quebec Journal, a deal is close to being signed for the series to race around the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in 2026, to act as a warm up for the main event in 2027.

The Cup Series is heading to Mexico for the first ever time for a championship race in 2025, and has also reportedly been in talks with Brazil about the potential of holding a race there too.

Now, the series is set to make an appearance in Montreal, with an announcement expected soon about a Canadian Cup Series race taking place in 2027.

