450-race NASCAR Cup Series star set for HUGE Hall of Fame honor

NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger is set to be honored with an induction to the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame, an official statement has confirmed.

Allmendinger currently races full-time for Kaulig Racing in the No. 16 car. He has been racing in NASCAR's top tier since 2007 and has 450 career Cup Series races under his belt so far.

The 43-year-old has three victories to his name, too, as well as 80 top tens, although his best finish in the championship overall was 13th place in 2014.

Allmendinger also has 18 wins in the Xfinity Series to his name, on top of 86 top ten finishes.

AJ Allmendinger has 450 Cup Series entries to his name

AJ Allmendinger set for Hall of Fame

In joining the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame, Allmendinger will be joining some esteemed company, with the likes of seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and America's first F1 world champion Phil Hill, among many other big names, already inducted.

Speaking out on the achievement, Allmendinger issued an emotional family statement, revealing that the news had not quite hit home yet.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet," Allmendinger explained. "It’s unique to be in a situation receiving this honour, knowing I still have the opportunity to go out every weekend with Kaulig Racing and continue to build on my career and what we have accomplished together.

"It’s special to share this accomplishment with my wife, Tara, and our son, Aero James.

"I love having Aero at the racetrack, and I know having him be as a part of this will make it emotional and a lasting memory.”

Elsewhere, Kaulig Racing chief Matt Kaulig hailed Allmendinger for his impact on the team.

"I think everybody will agree that AJ has really made Kaulig Racing to be what it is today," Kaulig said.

"It changed our lives when we brought AJ into the fold on a part-time basis and really started running up front and winning races.

“To be a professional race car driver, you have to be competitive. AJ is probably the most competitive person that I have ever met.

"On the racetrack, he can handle the pressure he puts on himself to perform at the highest level of our sport every week, and he does it for all the men and women involved in every aspect of our race team.”

