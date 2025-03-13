NASCAR announce MAJOR rule change after Daytona 500 controversy

NASCAR has announced it is changing a rule that caused quite a stir when it was implemented for the first time at the Daytona 500.

Ahead of the 2025 season, NASCAR announced a host of new changes to the rule book, one of which was the introduction of the open exemption provisional, or OEP.

The OEP essentially provides a guaranteed starting position for world-class drivers who enter a Cup Series race, although certain conditions come with that.

Firstly, the rule only became a factor if the Cup Series entry list exceeds 40 cars, and secondly, drivers who hope to use the OEP have to be pre-approved by NASCAR on a case-by-case basis, with their racing experience and accolades ultimately determining whether or not they would be given the green light.

Naturally, with so many entries for the Daytona 500, it was enforced there for the first time, with Helio Castroneves eventually using the OEP spot after failing to qualify for the Great American Race.

NASCAR change open exemption provisional rules

The rule came in for a lot of criticism right from the moment it was introduced, with Cup Series star Denny Hamlin even labeling it as 'desperate'.

Now, NASCAR has revealed a tweak to the rule, although they are set to keep it moving forward despite the controversy surrounding it.

Now, instead of having the chance to qualify before taking the OEP, if a driver wants to use it, they must take it. Indeed, if it is granted, the field will instantly become 41 cars, rather than waiting for the driver to first fail to qualify before that becomes the case.

With drivers using the OEP not able to benefit financially from the race, this new change takes away their only chance of earning prize money, which would have been through qualifying as one of the 40 cars.

Finally, NASCAR has also tweaked the rules so that some races may not even be eligible for the OEP.

The rules now state that the series has full discretion on which races it is and is not allowed to be used at.

