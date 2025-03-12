NASCAR legend pinpoints 'CATASTROPHIC' Kyle Larson weakness

One-time Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and his team have a big weakness, according to NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick.

Larson drives the No. 5 car for Hendrick Motorsports and has endured a mixed season so far.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan & 23XI set for court battle as Cup Series star IGNORES team orders

READ MORE: Bell MISSES OUT on top spot after Phoenix win as Cup Series star plummets down the order

After a fifth-place finish at The Clash, the 32-year-old has gone on to achieve two third-place finishes at Atlanta and Phoenix but also finished 20th and 32nd at Daytona and COTA, respectively.

At COTA, Larson faced a huge setback, losing his tire after a pit stop at the end of stage two, resulting in an immediate two-lap penalty. Following the race, further punishments were dished out, with two members of the No. 5 team suspended for two races.

READ MORE: NASCAR star joins new team after STUNNING retirement

Kyle Larson's No.5 Chevrolet

NASCAR legend highlights Kyle Larson weakness

Speaking on his Happy Hour podcast, Harvick's attention was drawn to Larson's situation, with the NASCAR legend claiming that the team as a whole have made some 'catastropic' mistakes in the past.

"We've been very critical of Kyle Busch's situation because he's been running up front and had these scenarios happen like you see right here with the wheel falling off or pit road penalties," Harvick said after COTA but ahead of the Phoenix race.

"But we have seen this weakness out of the five car as they've gone through the last couple years for sure.

"They've had some catastrophic pit stop moments that have taken them out of races, and this was actually another one of those moments that will have the effect of things with suspensions and [things] like that going forward."

Harvick added: "There's a lot of pressure on these pit crew guys."

"The pit stops are super fast and you have to be right on the edge of making a mistake, and again, these guys have definitely made a few more mistakes than most of the teams on pit road."

Larson and the No. 5 team at Hendrick Motorsports will certainly be looking to prove Harvick wrong and cut out the mistakes moving forward.

With two third-place finishes so far this campaign, it feels like a matter of time before Larson picks up his first 2025 victory, providing the team behind him can minimize their errors, of course.

READ MORE: 23XI Racing co-owner hits out at 'LAUGHABLE' NASCAR lawsuit claims

Related