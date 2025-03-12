close global

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan & 23XI set for court battle as Cup Series star IGNORES team orders

Michael Jordan and his 23XI team are set for a court battle in the next couple of months as NASCAR look to overturn a key ruling in their lawsuit case.

NASCAR star DEFIES team orders after huge penalty announcement

A NASCAR Cup Series star has boldly ignored clear instructions from his team.

NASCAR star joins new team after STUNNING retirement

A former NASCAR champion has turned down the chance to make a shock return to the Cup Series.

NASCAR legend SLAMS decision to let Katherine Legge race in Cup Series

NASCAR's decision has proved unpopular after a baptism of fire for the Brit.

Daniel Suarez slams 'F***ING DANGEROUS' NASCAR decision after 100mph wreck

NASCAR Cup Series star Daniel Suarez has hit out at a decision made which he believes resulted in his high-speed wreck at the Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday.

NASCAR chief in defiant response to Briscoe penalty decision

Chase Briscoe's penalty appeal has been heard, the outcome of which has been discussed by a senior NASCAR official.

NASCAR legend pinpoints 'CATASTROPHIC' Kyle Larson weakness

F1 News Today: McLaren release HUGE official driver statement as team confirm EXIT ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Spice Girl prepares for F1 husband departure and fresh adventure

