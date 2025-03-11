NASCAR boss issues huge statement on Mexico City race after cancellation rumors

A key NASCAR chief has spoken out about rumors regarding the upcoming Cup Series race in Mexico City.

There had been some reports of late that the event could be in trouble, with the Daytona Road Course flagged as a potential like-for-like replacement for the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran spoke on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week about the status of the race – set to be the first points-paying Cup Series race outside of the US since 1958 – and NASCAR's further expansion efforts outside of American borders.

Moran definitively shut down any talk of a late cancellation, insisting the series is 'definitely' racing south of the border this year, on time on June 15th.

Will NASCAR race in Mexico in 2025?

Moran said: "We have a big drive on going global and we're definitely doing it. We're definitely going. Everything's set up. I've been there myself once. We've had teams that have been there for probably over eight months or so putting everything together."

He also spoke about future international races, with the Cup Series looking to follow in the footsteps of the NFL by staging events in Brazil and Europe, as well as a return to Canada after over half a century away.

The Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern reported on NASCAR's interest in a Brazil race last month, claiming that the season-opening Clash exhibition race could be held in South America as soon as 2026.

Moran hinted at that possibility, saying: "You know we'd love to get to Brazil and Canada and Europe. Mexico's our first stop on the global stage. So there's a lot of energy put into this and again, like I say, we've got great partners with OCESA, and we're going to be there on June 13th-15th in Mexico City and ready to go."

