Daniel Suarez slams 'F***ING DANGEROUS' NASCAR decision after 100mph wreck

NASCAR Cup Series star Daniel Suarez has hit out at a decision made which he believes resulted in his high-speed wreck at the Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday.

Suarez was running in the top 10 when he wrecked at Phoenix, the crash seeing him knocked out of the race completely.

The wreck was caused by Cup Series debutant Katherine Legge spinning ahead of him while trying to stay clear of a car lapping her, sending her directly into Suarez's path.

Legge admitted before the race that she only had a couple of weeks notice that she'd be running in the race, having only even taken part in one Xfinity Series race since 2018 and generally driving open wheel series or sports cars.

Daniel Suarez criticizes Katherine Legge decision

Legge herself admitted before the race that her lack of experience could be an issue in the race, saying: “I feel well-supported and as prepared as I possibly can having never driven on an oval like this, a NextGen car. I’ve done a handful of stock car races in my career, so I feel like I’m either going to sink or swim.”

The British driver spun the car within the first few laps of the race to bring out an early caution, before running fairly uneventfully at the back until her race came to an abrupt end with about two thirds of the race complete.

Speaking after the race in his own vlog, Suarez refused to criticize Legge, directing his ire at NASCAR instead, saying: "There’s nothing wrong with her. What is wrong with NASCAR? They cannot allow somebody with no experience to run in the Cup Series. It is that simple.”

He continued, expressing concerns that the accident could have been even worse at this coming week's speedy tri-oval in Las Vegas, saying: “You go to Las Vegas, to a fast track, it’s f***ing dangerous. You cannot do that. Here honestly, this is not a slow race. I hit her and I was running 100mph."

