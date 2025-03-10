Michael Jordan set for NASCAR court battle as key date set in 23XI lawsuit

A date has been set for a key court appointment in the long-running 23XI Racing lawsuit against NASCAR.

The ongoing legal battle took a fresh twist last week, with NASCAR filing to countersue the team in an antitrust suit, a move the attorney representing 23XI has called 'baseless' and 'meritless'.

That case won't be heard until the end of the year, but it's now been revealed that there will be a May 9th hearing on NASCAR's appeal of the injunction requiring them to allow 23XI and Front Row Motorsports to race as charter teams while the case works through the courts.

With four races of the 2025 season complete, it's clear that removing 23XI in particular would shake up the championship picture, with the #45 car of Tyler Reddick sitting third on points.

Jordan's team are looking to shake up the system in NASCAR

What's happening in the NASCAR 23XI Racing lawsuit?

A decision is unlikely to be made on NASCAR's appeal immediately, with Bob Pockrass reporting that both parties will have to wait between two and six weeks.

In the meantime, the two parties may continue to snipe at each other in the media, with 23XI and FRM attorney Jeffrey Kessler speaking out last week about NASCAR's countersuit filing.

"Today’s counterclaim by NASCAR is a meritless distraction and a desperate attempt to shift attention away from its own unlawful, monopolistic actions," he said.

"NASCAR agreed to the joint negotiations that they now attack. When those joint negotiations failed, they used individual negotiations to impose their charter terms, which most of the teams decided they had no choice but to accept."

