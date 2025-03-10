Bell MISSES OUT on top spot after Phoenix win as Cup Series star plummets down the order
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a major mix-up after Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway — the Shriners Children's 500.
And, despite Christopher Bell's stunning victory in Arizona, which makes it three back-to-back Cup Series wins for the No. 20 team this season, the Joe Gibbs Racing star misses out on the top spot in the latest rankings.
Instead, that honor goes to William Byron, despite the No. 24 car only having one race victory to his name so far, which came at the Daytona 500. Byron sits on 165 points overall, with Bell trailing on 152.
Elsewhere, Tyler Reddick rounds out the top three in the latest standings, but it is less pleasant viewing for his 23XI team-mate, Bubba Wallace.
After blowing a tire at Phoenix on Sunday, Wallace only registered a 29th-place finish in Arizona, which has seen him plummet from sixth in the standings to 12th.
Other than Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell, who both dropped seven spots after Phoenix, Wallace was the biggest faller following the race.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full!
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Phoenix
|Position
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points (Stage)
|Wins
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|165 (49)
|1
|2
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|152 (26)
|3
|3
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|143 (39)
|0
|4
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|136 (46)
|0
|5
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|124 (25)
|0
|6
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|117 (17)
|0
|7
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|110 (15)
|0
|8
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|110 (16)
|0
|9
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|110 (46)
|0
|10
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|109 (13)
|0
|11
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|108 (17)
|0
|12
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|102 (41)
|0
|13
|42
|John H. Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|99 (2)
|0
|14
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|96 (10)
|0
|15
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|96 (8)
|0
|16
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|88 (7)
|0
|17
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|83 (14)
|0
|18
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77 (10)
|0
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|75 (15)
|0
|20
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|74 (0)
|0
|21
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|73 (16)
|0
|22
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|69 (14)
|0
|23
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|69 (8)
|0
|24
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|68 (18)
|0
|25
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|66 (4)
|0
|26
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|63 (0)
|0
|27
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|61 (0)
|0
|28
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|58 (11)
|0
|29
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|55 (12)
|0
|30
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|55 (0)
|0
|31
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|53 (1)
|0
|32
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|52 (34)
|0
|33
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|47 (9)
|0
|34
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|41 (0)
|0
|35
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|36 (0)
|0
|36
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|34 (0)
|0
|37
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|23 (0)
|0
|38
|01
|Corey LaJoie
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|21 (5)
|0
|39
|78
|Katherine Legge
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|0
|40
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|0
|41
|56
|Martin Truex Jr
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|1 (0)
|0
