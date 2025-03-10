Bell MISSES OUT on top spot after Phoenix win as Cup Series star plummets down the order

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a major mix-up after Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway — the Shriners Children's 500.

And, despite Christopher Bell's stunning victory in Arizona, which makes it three back-to-back Cup Series wins for the No. 20 team this season, the Joe Gibbs Racing star misses out on the top spot in the latest rankings.

Instead, that honor goes to William Byron, despite the No. 24 car only having one race victory to his name so far, which came at the Daytona 500. Byron sits on 165 points overall, with Bell trailing on 152.

Elsewhere, Tyler Reddick rounds out the top three in the latest standings, but it is less pleasant viewing for his 23XI team-mate, Bubba Wallace.

After blowing a tire at Phoenix on Sunday, Wallace only registered a 29th-place finish in Arizona, which has seen him plummet from sixth in the standings to 12th.

Other than Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell, who both dropped seven spots after Phoenix, Wallace was the biggest faller following the race.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full!

William Byron currently tops the NASCAR Cup Series standings

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Phoenix

Position Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer Points (Stage) Wins 1 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 165 (49) 1 2 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 152 (26) 3 3 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 143 (39) 0 4 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 136 (46) 0 5 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 124 (25) 0 6 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 117 (17) 0 7 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 110 (15) 0 8 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 110 (16) 0 9 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 110 (46) 0 10 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 109 (13) 0 11 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 108 (17) 0 12 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 102 (41) 0 13 42 John H. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 99 (2) 0 14 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 96 (10) 0 15 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 96 (8) 0 16 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 88 (7) 0 17 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 83 (14) 0 18 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 (10) 0 19 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 75 (15) 0 20 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 74 (0) 0 21 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 73 (16) 0 22 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 69 (14) 0 23 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 69 (8) 0 24 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 68 (18) 0 25 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 66 (4) 0 26 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 63 (0) 0 27 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 61 (0) 0 28 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 58 (11) 0 29 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 55 (12) 0 30 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 55 (0) 0 31 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 53 (1) 0 32 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 52 (34) 0 33 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 47 (9) 0 34 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 41 (0) 0 35 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Ford 36 (0) 0 36 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 0 37 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 23 (0) 0 38 01 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing Ford 21 (5) 0 39 78 Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 0 40 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet 1 (0) 0 41 56 Martin Truex Jr Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0) 0

