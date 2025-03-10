close global

Bell MISSES OUT on top spot after Phoenix win as Cup Series star plummets down the order

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a major mix-up after Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway — the Shriners Children's 500.

And, despite Christopher Bell's stunning victory in Arizona, which makes it three back-to-back Cup Series wins for the No. 20 team this season, the Joe Gibbs Racing star misses out on the top spot in the latest rankings.

Instead, that honor goes to William Byron, despite the No. 24 car only having one race victory to his name so far, which came at the Daytona 500. Byron sits on 165 points overall, with Bell trailing on 152.

Elsewhere, Tyler Reddick rounds out the top three in the latest standings, but it is less pleasant viewing for his 23XI team-mate, Bubba Wallace.

After blowing a tire at Phoenix on Sunday, Wallace only registered a 29th-place finish in Arizona, which has seen him plummet from sixth in the standings to 12th.

Other than Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell, who both dropped seven spots after Phoenix, Wallace was the biggest faller following the race.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full!

William Byron currently tops the NASCAR Cup Series standings

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Phoenix

Position Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer Points (Stage) Wins
124William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet165 (49)1
220Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota152 (26)3
345Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota143 (39)0
412Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord136 (46)0
59Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet124 (25)0
648Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet117 (17)0
711Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota110 (15)0
88Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet110 (16)0
922Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord110 (46)0
1017Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord109 (13)0
115Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet108 (17)0
1223Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota102 (41)0
1342John H. NemechekLegacy Motor ClubToyota99 (2)0
1447Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak MotorsportsChevrolet96 (10)0
1571Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsChevrolet96 (8)0
161Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingChevrolet88 (7)0
1734Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord83 (14)0
1877Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsChevrolet77 (10)0
1943Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubToyota75 (15)0
2019Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingToyota74 (0)0
2121Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingFord73 (16)0
2288Shane Van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingChevrolet69 (14)0
2310Ty DillonKaulig RacingChevrolet69 (8)0
2460Ryan PreeceRFK RacingFord68 (18)0
253Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet66 (4)0
2638Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord63 (0)0
2735Riley Herbst23XI RacingToyota61 (0)0
2816AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet58 (11)0
2999Daniel SuárezTrackhouse RacingChevrolet55 (12)0
307Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsChevrolet55 (0)0
314Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsFord53 (1)0
322Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord52 (34)0
336Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord47 (9)0
3454Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota41 (0)0
3541Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamFord36 (0)0
3684Jimmie JohnsonLegacy Motor ClubToyota34 (0)0
3751Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord23 (0)0
3801Corey LaJoieRick Ware RacingFord21 (5)0
3978Katherine LeggeLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet7 (0)0
4044JJ YeleyNY Racing TeamChevrolet1 (0)0
4156Martin Truex JrTricon GarageToyota1 (0)0

