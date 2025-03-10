Kyle Busch demands NASCAR rule change after Cup Series star handed CONTROVERSIAL penalty

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has called for a rule change after one of his fellow drivers was handed a controversial punishment.

The Cup Series hit Phoenix Raceway this weekend, but last time out, NASCAR was in Austin, Texas, taking on the first road layout of the season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

It proved a dramatic race, with Christopher Bell taking the victory after a dramatic, late, four-car battle with Busch, William Byron and Tyler Reddick.

However, earlier in the race, Austin Cindric had hooked Ty Dillon, with NASCAR deeming it an intentional wreck. As a result, many were anticipating a one-race suspension for the #2 car, but NASCAR announced a different verdict.

Austin Cindric's penalty has sparked debate in the Cup Series

Kyle Busch calls for rule change

Instead of a race suspension, Cindric was docked 50 driver points and slapped with a $50,000 fine.

Speaking on NASCAR SiriusXM Radio after the decision was announced, Busch was clear that he did not agree with the decision that was made.

Now, the driver of the 8 car has added to those comments in Phoenix, demanding a change.

“Put it in the rulebook," Busch exclaimed. "A right hook will result in a one-race suspension. Period.”

The two-time champion had said prior: "I did it once...maybe twice, got off with it the first time, but definitely not the second time."

“Sat out a whole weekend, two more races the second time. You know that’s not his first offence. I don’t know if it’s his second offence. Like I said, some guys get off on based off who I think their last name is."

