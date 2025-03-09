NASCAR Race Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Race Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Phoenix Raceway today (Sunday, March 9) for the Shriners Children's 500.
Last time out at the Circuit of the Americas, a change of track layout from an oval to a road course provided a different spectacle, with Christopher Bell coming out as the winner after a dramatic late four-car battle with the likes of Kyle Busch and William Byron.
Bell has now won back-to-back Cup Series races, and it just so happens that he was also the winner at Phoenix last spring, so he will certainly fancy his chances of making it three consecutive victories on Sunday.
However, there are several others to watch out for, perhaps none more so than Joey Logano. Whilst Bell won last year's spring race at Phoenix, Logano was the man victorious at the circuit in November when the Cup Series returned to Arizona for the championship race. The #22 car impressed in qualifying on Saturday and will start on the front row this afternoon.
With Phoenix Raceway having hosted NASCAR since 1988, today's action marks the 56th time that Cup Series cars will race around the track, and it will certainly be exciting to see who prevails after 312 laps of exciting action.
With all of that said, we've got all of the details you need to know below if you want to watch it all unfold live.
NASCAR Cup Series: Phoenix start times
The 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway is set to start today (Sunday, March 9, 2025) at 3:30 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1:30 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12:30 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|5:30 PM
|London, GB (GMT)
|7:30 PM
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|8:30 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|6:30 AM (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3:30 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|6AM (Monday)
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.
Today's race action from Phoenix Raceway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
How many laps is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
The Phoenix Cup Series race this weekend will be 312 laps long.
Who won the 2024 NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
Christopher Bell won the spring race in Phoenix in 2024.
What date is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
Sunday, March 9, 2025
What time is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix will be at 3:30 PM ET.
What channel is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race on?
FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, with practice and qualifying available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race located?
Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.
How many miles is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
This weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway is 312 miles long.
