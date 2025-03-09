NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Phoenix starting lineup with penalties applied
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues today (Sunday, March 9) with the starting lineup for the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway now fully set.
After a road course race at COTA last weekend, it is very much back to more familiar territory this time around, with Phoenix Raceway a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval, with eight degrees banking in turns one and two, and 11 degrees banking in turns three and four.
The circuit provided a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday night, with William Byron snatching pole from 2024 champion Joey Logano on the very last lap of the session. As a result, Byron starts today's race at Phoenix on pole, with the #22 of Logano alongside him.
Behind the front row, the order looks quite mixed up, with the likes of Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry and Erik Jones rounding out the top five and some very established names a lot further down the field.
With all that said, and 312 laps of exciting action to look forward to, let's look at today's starting lineup in full, including any overnight penalties that may or may not have been applied.
NASCAR Phoenix starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix, also known as the Shriners Children's 500.
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2nd
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3rd
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4th
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|5th
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|6th
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7th
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8th
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9th
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|10th
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|11th
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12th
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|13th
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|14th
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|15th
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16th
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17th
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18th
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19th
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20th
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21st
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22nd
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23rd
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|24th
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|25th
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|26th
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|27th
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|28th
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|29th
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|30th
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|31st
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|32nd
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33rd
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|34th
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|35th
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36th
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|37th
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series: Phoenix start times
The 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway is set to start today (Sunday, March 9, 2025) at 3:30 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1:30 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12:30 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|5:30 PM
|London, GB (GMT)
|7:30 PM
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|8:30 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|6:30 AM (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3:30 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|6AM (Monday)
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.
Today's race action from Phoenix Raceway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
