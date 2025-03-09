NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Phoenix starting lineup with penalties applied

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues today (Sunday, March 9) with the starting lineup for the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway now fully set.

After a road course race at COTA last weekend, it is very much back to more familiar territory this time around, with Phoenix Raceway a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval, with eight degrees banking in turns one and two, and 11 degrees banking in turns three and four.

The circuit provided a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday night, with William Byron snatching pole from 2024 champion Joey Logano on the very last lap of the session. As a result, Byron starts today's race at Phoenix on pole, with the #22 of Logano alongside him.

Behind the front row, the order looks quite mixed up, with the likes of Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry and Erik Jones rounding out the top five and some very established names a lot further down the field.

With all that said, and 312 laps of exciting action to look forward to, let's look at today's starting lineup in full, including any overnight penalties that may or may not have been applied.

NASCAR Phoenix starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix, also known as the Shriners Children's 500.

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer 1st William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2nd Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 3rd Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 4th Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 5th Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 6th Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7th Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8th Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9th Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 10th Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11th Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12th Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 13th Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 14th Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 15th Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16th A.J. Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17th Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18th Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 19th Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 20th Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 21st Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22nd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 23rd Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 24th Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25th Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 26th Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27th Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28th Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 29th Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 30th Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31st Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32nd Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33rd Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 34th Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35th Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 36th John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 37th Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Phoenix start times

The 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway is set to start today (Sunday, March 9, 2025) at 3:30 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5:30 PM London, GB (GMT) 7:30 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 8:30 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6:30 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3:30 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's race action from Phoenix Raceway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

