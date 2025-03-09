close global

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Phoenix starting lineup with penalties applied

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues today (Sunday, March 9) with the starting lineup for the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway now fully set.

After a road course race at COTA last weekend, it is very much back to more familiar territory this time around, with Phoenix Raceway a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval, with eight degrees banking in turns one and two, and 11 degrees banking in turns three and four.

The circuit provided a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday night, with William Byron snatching pole from 2024 champion Joey Logano on the very last lap of the session. As a result, Byron starts today's race at Phoenix on pole, with the #22 of Logano alongside him.

Behind the front row, the order looks quite mixed up, with the likes of Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry and Erik Jones rounding out the top five and some very established names a lot further down the field.

With all that said, and 312 laps of exciting action to look forward to, let's look at today's starting lineup in full, including any overnight penalties that may or may not have been applied.

NASCAR Phoenix starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix, also known as the Shriners Children's 500.

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
1stWilliam Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2ndJoey Logano22Team PenskeFord
3rdCarson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
4thJosh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord
5thErik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
6thChase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
7thMichael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
8thJustin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
9thTyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota
10thDenny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
11thChristopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
12thRyan Blaney12Team PenskeFord
13thChris Buescher17RFK RacingFord
14thAustin Cindric2Team PenskeFord
15thKyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
16thA.J. Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
17thKyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
18thRiley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota
19thBubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
20thBrad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord
21stAustin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
22ndRicky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet
23rdCole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord
24thRoss Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
25thTy Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet
26thZane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord
27thTodd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord
28thRyan Preece60RFK RacingFord
29thShane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
30thChase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
31stDaniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
32ndAlex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
33rdNoah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord
34thTy Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
35thCody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord
36thJohn Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota
37thKatherine Legge78Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Phoenix start times

The 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway is set to start today (Sunday, March 9, 2025) at 3:30 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 3:30 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:30 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 3:30 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 3:30 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 3:30 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 2:30 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 2:30 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 2:30 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:30 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:30 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:30 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:30 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 1:30 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:30 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:30 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 1:30 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:30 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:30 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 12:30 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 12:30 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:30 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5:30 PM
London, GB (GMT) 7:30 PM
Madrid, ES (CET) 8:30 PM
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6:30 AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 3:30 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's race action from Phoenix Raceway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

