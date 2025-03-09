NASCAR champion Kurt Busch issues HUGE statement on racing return after career-ending crash

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has spoken out on his long-awaited return to racing this weekend.

The veteran driver hasn't raced since a wreck in qualifying for a 2022 Cup Series race at Pocano, which left him with lingering concussion symptoms and eventually forced his retirement from the series in 2023.

Following medical clearance over the winter, Busch announced in January that he would compete in the 2025 Race of Champions in Sydney, Australia, which takes place this weekend.

The 46-year-old told Speedcafe this week that he sees the event – which he competed in in both 2014 and 2017 for Team USA and Team USA NASCAR – as his first step back into racing more frequently.

What an amazing journey it has been. To be on this stage and representing Team USA alongside my friend @travispastrana #RaceofChampions #rocaustralia pic.twitter.com/6NR8j7xVZi — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) March 8, 2025

Will Kurt Busch come back to NASCAR?

He said: “It’s been fun to do some track days, drive different people’s cars, all the way up to a Radical I was doing 170 miles an hour in, so I got all the cobwebs out and the spider webs cleared.

“Yeah, this is the perfect step. I’m not going to go run a Cup car right now at 500 miles side-by-side with all the boys, right? And so it’s just the steps that it takes, and this is the perfect one. And so a ripple effect from this, positive or negative, will open up more doors.”

Asked whether he expects to return to stock car racing, he said: “It’s to get back into anything, whether it’s an opportunity to do sports car stuff, rally, drag racing like I did before. We’ll see. We’ll see what my body tells me and the fun level, you can’t beat that here a Race of Champions.”

He added that he doesn't feel the need to have a NASCAR farewell on his own terms, saying: “My time was getting short anyhow. I was at the end of what I would call my last contract.

“I poured my heart and soul into it for 23 years, won a bunch of stuff, wrecked a bunch of stuff, and all in all I was fulfilled. And so whether it ended there or I get back in the car later on, who knows? It was a good career that I can look back on and go, you know what? Two thumbs up.”

