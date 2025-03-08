close global

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Daytona champ takes STUNNING last-gasp pole at Phoenix

William Byron took pole for Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 at the Phoenix Raceway with a brilliant lap on Saturday.

Joey Logano had been leading the way for the majority of the session, but the Daytona 500 winner snatched the fastest lap away from him with the final lap of the session.

Byron was the only driver to go under 27 seconds, even admitting after the session that he didn't feel like the lap was especially fast, having missed his marks on at least one corner in his Hendrick Motorsports #24.

Katherine Legge set the slowest time of the field in her Cup Series debut, but was still well in touch with the rest of the field in an unfamiliar car.

With all of that said, below, we've got the qualifying finishing order in full, including timings, ahead of what should be an exciting race on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole in Phoenix?

After qualifying on Saturday evening, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Phoenix Raceway.

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer Time
1stWilliam Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet26.930
2ndJoey Logano22Team PenskeFord27.028
3rdCarson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet27.043
4thJosh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord27.088
5thErik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota27.091
6thChase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet27.099
7thMichael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet27.099
8thJustin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet27.111
9thTyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota27.113
10thDenny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota27.150
11thChristopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota27.153
12thRyan Blaney12Team PenskeFord27.157
13thChris Buescher17RFK RacingFord27.168
14thAustin Cindric2Team PenskeFord27.170
15thKyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet27.189
16thA.J. Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet27.221
17thKyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet27.222
18thRiley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota27.226
19thBubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota27.258
20thBrad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord27.284
21stAustin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet27.322
22ndRicky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet27.334
23rdCole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord27.340
24thRoss Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet27.350
25thTy Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet27.364
26thZane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord27.372
27thTodd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord27.458
28thRyan Preece60RFK RacingFord27.464
29thShane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet27.480
30thChase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota27.520
31stDaniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet27.555
32ndAlex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet27.647
33rdNoah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord27.660
34thTy Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota27.681
35thCody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord27.826
36thJohn Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota28.842
37thKatherine Legge78Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet28.060

