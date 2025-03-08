NASCAR Qualifying Results: Daytona champ takes STUNNING last-gasp pole at Phoenix

William Byron took pole for Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 at the Phoenix Raceway with a brilliant lap on Saturday.

Joey Logano had been leading the way for the majority of the session, but the Daytona 500 winner snatched the fastest lap away from him with the final lap of the session.

Byron was the only driver to go under 27 seconds, even admitting after the session that he didn't feel like the lap was especially fast, having missed his marks on at least one corner in his Hendrick Motorsports #24.

Katherine Legge set the slowest time of the field in her Cup Series debut, but was still well in touch with the rest of the field in an unfamiliar car.

With all of that said, below, we've got the qualifying finishing order in full, including timings, ahead of what should be an exciting race on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole in Phoenix?

After qualifying on Saturday evening, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Phoenix Raceway.