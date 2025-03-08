NASCAR Qualifying Results: Daytona champ takes STUNNING last-gasp pole at Phoenix
William Byron took pole for Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 at the Phoenix Raceway with a brilliant lap on Saturday.
Joey Logano had been leading the way for the majority of the session, but the Daytona 500 winner snatched the fastest lap away from him with the final lap of the session.
Byron was the only driver to go under 27 seconds, even admitting after the session that he didn't feel like the lap was especially fast, having missed his marks on at least one corner in his Hendrick Motorsports #24.
Katherine Legge set the slowest time of the field in her Cup Series debut, but was still well in touch with the rest of the field in an unfamiliar car.
With all of that said, below, we've got the qualifying finishing order in full, including timings, ahead of what should be an exciting race on Sunday.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole in Phoenix?
After qualifying on Saturday evening, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Phoenix Raceway.
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Time
|1st
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26.930
|2nd
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27.028
|3rd
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27.043
|4th
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|27.088
|5th
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|27.091
|6th
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27.099
|7th
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27.099
|8th
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27.111
|9th
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|27.113
|10th
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|27.150
|11th
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|27.153
|12th
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27.157
|13th
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|27.168
|14th
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27.170
|15th
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|27.189
|16th
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27.221
|17th
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27.222
|18th
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|27.226
|19th
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|27.258
|20th
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|27.284
|21st
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|27.322
|22nd
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27.334
|23rd
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|27.340
|24th
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|27.350
|25th
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27.364
|26th
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|27.372
|27th
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|27.458
|28th
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|27.464
|29th
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|27.480
|30th
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|27.520
|31st
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|27.555
|32nd
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27.647
|33rd
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|27.660
|34th
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|27.681
|35th
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|27.826
|36th
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|28.842
|37th
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28.060