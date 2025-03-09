NASCAR Cup Series driver reveals Indy 500 plans

Incoming NASCAR debutant Katherine Legge has revealed her thoughts on her future in open wheel racing.

The British driver raced seven times in IndyCar last season, and has taken part in four different IndyCar seasons over the course of her career – albeit never driving more than about half of the races in any given year.

Legge has also driven in a number of sports car championships in her long career, as well as a couple of starts in Formula E and a handful of races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Without a seat in IndyCar this season, questions have been raised over whether Legge will ever return to the series now that she's making her NASCAR Cup Series debut in Phoenix this weekend.

Will Katherine Legge race in the Indy 500 this year?

The 44-year-old driver was asked directly whether she'll be moving away from IndyCar this week, and answered: "No. It doesn't mean that. I would say I'm hopeful to do more IndyCar Racing."

Pushed on whether she's looking to race in the Indy 500 for the fifth time, she added: "I mean, I would love to. Let's see."

She also spoke about her upcoming debut, saying: “I’ve known about doing this race for about 10 days, maybe. I’ve spent the majority of the week in North Carolina driving the simulator. RCR was kind enough to let me on their static sim, and Chevy was kind enough to put me in the DIL, the motion sim. Hendrick (Motorsports) was really cool. They let me do pit stop practice.”

She added: “I feel well-supported and as prepared as I possibly can having never driven on an oval like this, a NextGen car. I’ve done a handful of stock car races in my career, so I feel like I’m either going to sink or swim.”

