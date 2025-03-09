NASCAR announce MAJOR penalty for Cup Series star as official statement released

Former Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell has been hit with a harsh penalty for this weekend's Cup Series race in Phoenix, NASCAR has announced.

McDowell has had a strong start to the 2025 season, finishing in the top 13 at all three races so far with an impressively wreck-free run through the chaotic opening weeks.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch hits out at penalty verdict as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

However, NASCAR have officially confirmed a big blow for his hopes of keeping that top-13 run going this Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway after Saturday's car inspections.

McDowell's car, as reported by Bob Pockrass and confirmed by NASCAR, failed inspection twice (although it passed on a third check), leading to him being penalized for the rest of the weekend's running.

Michael McDowell has started 2025 strong

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Michael McDowell punished after inspection failure

Car chief Griffin Ridder will be unable to take any further part in the weekend, with McDowell's Spire Motorsports #71 crew also losing pit selection for Sunday's 500-mile race.

A statement on NASCAR's website read: "The No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for driver Michael McDowell failed pre-qualifying inspection twice during Friday’s opening inspections at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR officials announced.

"As a result, car chief Griffin Ridder has been ejected for the remainder of the event weekend at the Avondale, Arizona track. The No. 71 team will also lose pit selection for this Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500."

Qualifying will start at 3:10pm ET on Saturday at the Avondale track, with the race starting at 3:30pm ET on Sunday – although fans will have to be mindful of changing their clocks, with daylight saving time ending on Sunday morning.

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm severe PUNISHMENT after Kyle Larson incident

Related