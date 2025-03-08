NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend EXPOSED as huge announcement made

A NASCAR legend's embarrassing secret has been exposed by his wife in a recent podcast appearance.

Hollywood legend named to huge role for NASCAR race

NASCAR has made a huge announcement, revealing a Hollywood icon is getting involved in the Cup Series this year.

NASCAR caught up in hacking disaster along with NBA

NASCAR has been the subject of a hack by crypto scammers, with the NBA also being caught up in the attack.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr reacts to STUNNING tribute to Dale Sr

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has issued a heartwarming message after a stunning tribute to his father was revealed.

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Here are all of the details you need to know ahead of Saturday's qualifying action at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Here are all of the details you need to know ahead of Saturday's Xfinity Series race action at Phoenix Raceway.

