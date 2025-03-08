NASCAR Qualifying Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Phoenix Raceway today (Saturday, March 8) to set the starting lineup for Sunday's Shriners Children's 500.

Last time out at COTA, Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing dominated qualifying, starting in the top two spots for Sunday's race.

However, with COTA being a road course, it represented a very different challenge to Phoenix Raceway, with the track in Avondale, Arizona, being a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval, with eight degrees banking in turns one and two, and 11 degrees banking in turns three and four.

Christopher Bell won last year's spring race at Phoenix — the same driver who won the race at COTA last weekend — beating the likes of Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs to the checkered flag. However, it was his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Hamlin who won the pole ahead of that event.

Of course, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to Phoenix last November for the Championship race, which, on that occasion, was won by Joey Logano, making him a three-time champion.

It will certainly be fascinating to see which stars perform this weekend, and with that said, we've got all the details you need below if you want to watch the action unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series: Phoenix qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Phoenix Raceway kicks off today (Saturday, March 8, 2025) at 3:30 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5:30 PM London, GB (GMT) 8:30 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 9:30 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 7:30 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 7:30 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 7 AM (Sunday)

Qualifying action from Phoenix Raceway will be available for NASCAR fans to watch on television.

All of the action will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Action from Phoenix Raceway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

