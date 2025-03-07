NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Phoenix Raceway this weekend, with qualifying ahead of the GOVX 200 set to take place on Saturday, March 8.
Last weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) proved a thrilling spectacle, with Connor Zilisch coming out on top but having to overcome some serious adversity on the way to doing so, despite having taken pole position in qualifying.
Given Zilisch's prowess on road courses, it was no surprise to see the 18-year-old excel, but this weekend it is back to a more familiar layout with Phoenix Raceway being a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval. With that said, the likes of Austin Hill and Jesse Love could be ones to watch this weekend, having already won races on oval tracks this campaign.
And if you want to watch Saturday's qualifying action unfold live, we've got all of the details you need to know below.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix qualifying start time
NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Phoenix Raceway starts on Saturday, March 8th, at 12:40 pm (ET). You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|12:40 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|12:40 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|12:40 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|12:40 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|12:40 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|11:40 AM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|11:40 AM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|11:40 AM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|11:40 AM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|11:40 AM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|11:40 AM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|10:40 AM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|10:40 AM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|10:40 AM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|10:40 AM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|10:40 AM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|9:40 AM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|9:40 AM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|9:40 AM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|9:40 AM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|9:40 AM
How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV
In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on CW in the United States. Qualifying action from Phoenix Raceway this weekend can be watched via the CW App for free.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|CW App
|Canada
|USA Network
