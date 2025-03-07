Hollywood legend named to huge role for NASCAR race

A Hollywood legend has been chosen for a special role at an upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race.

Morgan Freeman has one of the best known voices in the world, famous for his calming voice in films like the Shawshank Redemption and March of the Penguins.

The veteran actor, who won his only Oscar in 2004 for his role in Driving Miss Daisy, will be the Grand Marshal for the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway later this month.

Freeman also voiced a promo for the season-opening Daytona 500 earlier this year, saying: "A coliseum of speed, a ribbon of asphalt wrapped in steel waiting to crown a victor. One hundred thousand voices meet the thunder of engines, a symphony of speed and spectacle. It's the crucible where nerves are tested and dreams teeter between triumph and disaster."

Academy Award-winner, actor, producer, director and narrator, Morgan Freeman, named Grand Marshal for the Pennzoil 400!



Academy Award-winner, actor, producer, director and narrator, Morgan Freeman, named Grand Marshal for the Pennzoil 400!

Morgan Freeman joins NASCAR Grand Marshal list

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the grand marshal for this NASCAR race,” Freeman said. “It's a true honor to be part of such an incredible tradition, and I can't wait to see the energy, passion, and excitement that fills the track. Let's rev up those engines and make this race unforgettable!”

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway added in a statement: "With a voice that transcends the screen, echoes through generations and a presence that commands respect, Academy Award winner, actor, producer, director and narrator Morgan Freeman has been named grand marshal of this year's Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on March 16."

They continued: "His involvement with NASCAR extends beyond just a passing interest, as he has played an active role in bringing the sport's rich history and thrilling stories to a broader audience.

"Known for his unmistakable voice, he has narrated several documentaries about NASCAR, capturing the sport's drama and passion while highlighting the legendary figures and memorable moments that have defined it. His deep connection to the racing world has helped bridge the gap between Hollywood and the NASCAR community, giving fans a unique perspective on the sport's enduring appeal.

