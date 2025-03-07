NASCAR caught up in hacking disaster along with NBA
NASCAR have confirmed that their social media accounts were hacked this week, in an effort from unknown actors to boost a crypto coin.
The racing series was far from the only major account compromised this week, with the NBA also caught up in the issue, to many fans' confusion.
Fake boosting of various illegitimate crypto coins has been one of the main motivators behind social media hacks in the last year, especially on the popular website formerly known as Twitter.
The hackers this week pretended to be promoting an 'official digital asset' connected to NASCAR, a claim swiftly debunked by wiser heads.
The official NBA and NASCAR X accounts tweeted Tuesday afternoon that they were launching crypto coins on the Solana network. The posts were deleted within minutes.— Colin Salao (@colincsalao) March 4, 2025
Both leagues confirmed to @FOS that they were hacked.
More ⬇️https://t.co/FM8O2u086M
Was NASCAR scammed?
That being said, the series' Twitter account has no reference to the incident, apparently preferring – not unreasonably – to prefer that the hack never happened.
Fans have discussed the incident on the NASCAR subreddit, with one noting: "Not the worst thing that could have been posted during a hack lol".
Another added: "An actual NASCAR fan would've made some faux press release for the Winston Cup format coming back."
The original, fake post included the lines: "Introducing $NASCAR Token — the official digital asset of motorsports, built on Solana to enhance fan engagement, rewards, and exclusive experiences. Fast. Secure. The future of NASCAR."
