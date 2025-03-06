NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Arizona this weekend as Phoenix Raceway prepares to host the Shriners Children's 500.

Last time out at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the Cup Series stars took on a road course for the first time this season, ending in a thrilling four-car battle and Christopher Bell coming out on top in the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Ross Chastain BLASTED as Cup Series star handed 100-point deduction verdict

READ MORE: NASCAR legal move slammed as 23XI and Front Row attorney issues fiery official statement

It is very much back to oval action this weekend, however, with Phoenix Raceway a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval, with eight degrees banking in turns one and two, and 11 degrees banking in turns three and four.

This weekend will mark the 56th Cup Series race hosted at the Circuit, with the inaugural Cup race at Phoenix Raceway having been held in 1988 and won by Alan Kulwici.

Last year's Spring race at Phoenix just so happens to have been won by the same man who was successful at COTA last weekend ⁠— Bell. However, the last time the series raced at Phoenix was in the championship four back in November, where Joey Logano won the race to become the 2024 champion.

With all of that said, it promises to be an exciting, competitive race, and we've got all the details you need to know covered below.

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm severe PUNISHMENT after Kyle Larson incident

NASCAR Phoenix start times

The 312-lap race starts on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 3:30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, United States(ET) Chicago, United States (CT) Denver, United States (MT) Los Angeles, United States (PT) London, United Kingdom(GMT) Central Europe (CET) Saturday, March 8 Practice 2:05 PM 1:05 PM 12:05 PM 11:05 AM 7:05 PM 8:05 PM Saturday, March 8 Qualifying 3:10 PM 2:10 PM 1:10 PM 12:10 PM 8:10 PM 9:10 PM Sunday, March 9 Race 3:30PM 2:30PM 1:30PM 12:30PM 8:30PM 9:30PM

How to watch NASCAR on TV

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX, with in-car cameras available on MAX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action from Phoenix Raceway in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

The Phoenix Cup Series race this weekend will be 312 laps long.

Who won the 2024 NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

Christopher Bell won the spring race in Phoenix in 2024.

What date is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

Sunday, March 9, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race on?

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, with practice and qualifying available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race located?

Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

How many miles is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

This weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway is 312 miles long.

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Related