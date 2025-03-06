NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Official Phoenix entry list as first female driver since Danica Patrick set to compete

close global

After an exciting race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) last time out, NASCAR hits Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend as the Cup Series stars prepare for a very different challenge at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series will see something happen for the first time in over seven years, too, with Katherine Legge set to be the first female star to race in the NASCAR Cup since Danica Patrick's Daytona 500 effort in 2018.

Legge will pilot the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports and has previous experience in the Xfinity Series, IndyCar, IMSA, and Formula E.

The 44-year-old Brit will join 36 other stars at Phoenix this weekend, and with that said, let's take a look at the entry list in full.

NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix entry list

Below is the full 37-driver entry list for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series action at Phoenix Raceway.

Entry Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer
11Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
22Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
33Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
44Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsFord
55Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
66Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
77Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsChevrolet
88Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
99Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
1010Ty DillonKaulig RacingChevrolet
1111Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
1212Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
1316AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
1417Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
1519Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
1620Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
1721Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingFord
1822Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
1923Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
2024William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2134Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
2235Riley Herbst23XI RacingToyota
2338Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
2441Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamFord
2542John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubToyota
2643Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubToyota
2745Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
2847Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet
2948Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3051Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
3154Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3260Ryan PreeceRFK RacingFord
3371Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
3477Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
3578Katherine LeggeLive Fast MotorsportsFord
3688Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
3799Daniel SuárezTrackhouse RacingChevrolet

