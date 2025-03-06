NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Official Phoenix entry list as first female driver since Danica Patrick set to compete
After an exciting race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) last time out, NASCAR hits Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend as the Cup Series stars prepare for a very different challenge at Phoenix Raceway.
The Cup Series will see something happen for the first time in over seven years, too, with Katherine Legge set to be the first female star to race in the NASCAR Cup since Danica Patrick's Daytona 500 effort in 2018.
Legge will pilot the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports and has previous experience in the Xfinity Series, IndyCar, IMSA, and Formula E.
The 44-year-old Brit will join 36 other stars at Phoenix this weekend, and with that said, let's take a look at the entry list in full.
NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix entry list
Below is the full 37-driver entry list for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series action at Phoenix Raceway.
|Entry
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|13
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|15
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|16
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|22
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|25
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|26
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|27
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|28
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|29
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|31
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|33
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|78
|Katherine Legge
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|88
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
