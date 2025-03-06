NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Official Phoenix entry list as first female driver since Danica Patrick set to compete

After an exciting race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) last time out, NASCAR hits Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend as the Cup Series stars prepare for a very different challenge at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series will see something happen for the first time in over seven years, too, with Katherine Legge set to be the first female star to race in the NASCAR Cup since Danica Patrick's Daytona 500 effort in 2018.

Legge will pilot the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports and has previous experience in the Xfinity Series, IndyCar, IMSA, and Formula E.

The 44-year-old Brit will join 36 other stars at Phoenix this weekend, and with that said, let's take a look at the entry list in full.

NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix entry list

Below is the full 37-driver entry list for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series action at Phoenix Raceway.

Entry Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 13 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 15 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 18 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 19 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 20 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 23 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Ford 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 26 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 28 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 29 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 31 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 33 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 78 Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports Ford 36 88 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

