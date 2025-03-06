NASCAR confirm severe PUNISHMENT after Kyle Larson incident
Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has seen his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team handed a severe punishment after an incident at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday.
The race at COTA represented the first road course event of the season, and it proved to be exciting, with a shortened track layout delivering in terms of entertainment.
The race was eventually won by Christopher Bell in the No.20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with Larson finishing well down the order in P32.
There was a reason for this, however. Towards the end of stage two, Larson lost his right front wheel shortly after a pit stop, resulting in an immediate two-lap penalty.
NASCAR announce Kyle Larson team ban
Unfortunately for Larson and the No. 19 team, the two-lap penalty is not the only punishment they are set to receive for losing their wheel.
In an official statement on Wednesday, NASCAR announced that the incident had been considered a safety violation under Sections 8.8.10.4.A&C: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR Rule Book.
As a result, the No. 5 team will now be without jackman Brandon Johnson and front tire changer Blaine Anderson after they were both banned for two races.
Erik Ludwig and Jafar Hall are set to step up to the No. 5 team to fill their places this weekend at Phoenix, with Ludwig set to be on jackman duties and Hall on tires.
