NASCAR confirm severe PUNISHMENT after Kyle Larson incident

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has seen his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team handed a severe punishment after an incident at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday.

The race at COTA represented the first road course event of the season, and it proved to be exciting, with a shortened track layout delivering in terms of entertainment.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Ross Chastain BLASTED as Cup Series star handed 100-point deduction verdict

READ MORE: NASCAR champion Kyle Larson set for racing series switch as official statement released

The race was eventually won by Christopher Bell in the No.20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with Larson finishing well down the order in P32.

There was a reason for this, however. Towards the end of stage two, Larson lost his right front wheel shortly after a pit stop, resulting in an immediate two-lap penalty.

The NASCAR Cup Series raced at COTA on Sunday

READ MORE: NASCAR legal move slammed as 23XI and Front Row attorney issues fiery official statement

NASCAR announce Kyle Larson team ban

Unfortunately for Larson and the No. 19 team, the two-lap penalty is not the only punishment they are set to receive for losing their wheel.

In an official statement on Wednesday, NASCAR announced that the incident had been considered a safety violation under Sections 8.8.10.4.A&C: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result, the No. 5 team will now be without jackman Brandon Johnson and front tire changer Blaine Anderson after they were both banned for two races.

Erik Ludwig and Jafar Hall are set to step up to the No. 5 team to fill their places this weekend at Phoenix, with Ludwig set to be on jackman duties and Hall on tires.

READ MORE: Team Penske driver DEMOTED as star sits on MINUS points after COTA

Related