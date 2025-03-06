NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain BLASTED as Cup Series star handed 100-point deduction verdict

NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain has come under fire from a legend of the sport after Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star issues official statement as MASSIVE penalty verdict announced

One Cup Series driver has issued an official statement after NASCAR delivered the final verdict on a huge penalty that had been dished his way.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR drop Michael Jordan lawsuit BOMBSHELL as 23XI legal battle takes shocking turn

A major update has emerged in the ongoing lawsuit between 23XI, Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR announce official driver penalty verdict after 'INTENTIONAL' COTA wreck

NASCAR has been dealing with multiple penalty cases this week, with another star hearing his verdict on Wednesday after intentionally wrecking a rival on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson set for racing series switch as official statement released

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has confirmed more plans to race in a different series this year, on top of his Indy 500 effort.

➡️ READ MORE

Related