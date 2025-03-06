close global

NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain BLASTED as Cup Series star handed 100-point deduction verdict

NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain has come under fire from a legend of the sport after Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas.

NASCAR star issues official statement as MASSIVE penalty verdict announced

One Cup Series driver has issued an official statement after NASCAR delivered the final verdict on a huge penalty that had been dished his way.

NASCAR drop Michael Jordan lawsuit BOMBSHELL as 23XI legal battle takes shocking turn

A major update has emerged in the ongoing lawsuit between 23XI, Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR.

NASCAR announce official driver penalty verdict after 'INTENTIONAL' COTA wreck

NASCAR has been dealing with multiple penalty cases this week, with another star hearing his verdict on Wednesday after intentionally wrecking a rival on Sunday.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson set for racing series switch as official statement released

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has confirmed more plans to race in a different series this year, on top of his Indy 500 effort.

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legal move slammed as 23XI and Front Row attorney issues fiery official statement

  5 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain BLASTED as Cup Series star handed 100-point deduction verdict

  1 uur geleden
Max Verstappen WARNING issued as Red Bull rumors surface

  Today 04:00
Lewis Hamilton promise BROKEN as Max Verstappen revelation emerges

  Today 03:00
NASCAR legend SLAMS Ross Chastain after Cup Series race at COTA

  Today 02:00
The F1 CURSE Max Verstappen must overcome to become world champion in 2025

  Today 01:00
