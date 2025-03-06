NASCAR star issues official statement as MASSIVE penalty verdict announced

Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe has issued an official statement after NASCAR announced the outcome of his appeal verdict.

Briscoe was the pole winner at the Daytona 500 last month, but after the race, following further inspection at the NASCAR R&D center, modifications were found to the spoiler of his No. 19 car.

NASCAR ruled that this was a level-two penalty infringement, and as a result, several hefty punishments were handed out to both Briscoe and the No. 19 team at Joe Gibbs Racing.

These included a 100-point deduction for both Briscoe and JGR, as well as the loss of 10 playoff points to both the driver and team.

On top of that, JGR were slapped with a hefty $100,000 fine, whilst the crew chief of the No.19 car, James Small, received a four-race ban.

NASCAR slapped JGR and Chase Briscoe with multiple punishments

NASCAR announce Chase Briscoe appeal verdict

After the punishments were revealed, the team protested their innocence, officially appealing the decision, which was heard on Wednesday.

After the appeal was heard, NASCAR has now announced that the National Motorsports Appeals Panel had reversed the decision.

After overturning the ruling, the panel explained: “The panel believes that the elongation of some of the holes on the No. 19 Cup car spoiler base is caused by the process of attaching that specific spoiler base to the rear deck and not modification of the single source part.”

In light of the decision, Briscoe took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to release the following statement.

"Biggest points day of my career! We’re back!" Briscoe wrote.

"In all seriousness thank you to NASCAR for giving us the option to show our evidence and huge thank you to everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing who put in countless hours to put everything together."

With his points back on the board, Briscoe is now 15th in the Cup Series standings with 72 points earned so far this season.

