NASCAR legend SLAMS Ross Chastain after Cup Series race at COTA

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick has criticized Cup Series star Ross Chastain after a 'bad move' into turn one at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

The race at COTA proved to be exciting, with hard racing and fascinating battles throughout the field as Christopher Bell took his second win of the season.

READ MORE: NASCAR drop Michael Jordan lawsuit BOMBSHELL as 23XI legal battle takes shocking turn

READ MORE: NASCAR champion Kyle Larson set for racing series switch as official statement released

However, turn one at COTA proved chaotic, with cars going five wide and Chastain firing his car up the inside attempting to overtake several drivers all at once.

Unfortunately, Chastain did not slow his car before reaching the corner, flying into Chase Elliot in the No. 9 as a result, spinning him around and holding up a significant portion of the field momentarily. Other cars also acquired damage as a result.

Chase Elliott was hit at turn one by Ross Chastain at COTA

READ MORE: Team Penske driver DEMOTED as star sits on MINUS points after COTA

Ross Chastain slammed for Chase Elliott move

Elliott's team were furious over the radio after such a poor move from Chastain, encouraging their driver to wreck the No. 1 car if they ever got the chance as a result.

Now, after coming in from criticism from fans and media alike, Harvick has joined echoed those sentiments.

“It’s just a bad move," Harvick stated on his Happy Hour show.

Harvick later added: "This was definitely the worst move of the race,"

"I think that Ross Chastain being overzealous at that particular point just tore up a bunch of racecars.

"We saw Zilisch get torn up, his teammate, Denny Hamlin got tore up. I mean, there were several other cars that had damage from that instance as well.

"But man, that’s a tough move on Lap 0."

READ MORE: Kyle Busch issues official statement after missing out on 'DESERVED' COTA win

Related