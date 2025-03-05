NASCAR Today: Official admits ERROR as driver leaves race on stretcher
A NASCAR official has admitted that an error was made at last weekend's Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR star leaves pit road on STRETCHER after safety measure fails
A former NASCAR Cup Series champion was stretchered off pit road on Sunday, after a hard race at the Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR star opens up on DICEY tactics for Phoenix race
NASCAR star Chris Buescher has spoken about this weekend's Cup Series race in Phoenix, and some possible tactical tweaks.
NASCAR COTA winner delivers verdict on Kyle Busch driving style
Christopher Bell has hailed his NASCAR Cup Series rivals' conduct during his late win at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend.
NASCAR star knocks 'COMICAL' season layout
Former NASCAR champion Chris Buescher has spoke out against the current format of the Cup Series.
