NASCAR star knocks 'COMICAL' season layout

Former NASCAR champion Chris Buescher has spoke out against the current format of the Cup Series.

The first two races of the season were held on drafting tracks, at Daytona and Atlanta respectively, before last weekend's race at the road course at the Circuit of the Americas.

Those track profiles will not make up the rest of the year's profiles, meaning that the first three races of the year are unlikely to provide an accurate picture for the 30+ race year.

Christopher Bell has more or less cemented his playoff spot in the last two weeks with wins in Atlanta and Texas at COTA, with William Byron winning the Daytona 500 to open the season.

NASCAR champ speaks out on race schedule

“Yeah, it’s not frustrating, you’re right," he told the media on Tuesday. "That’s not the word, but comical is the word I would use when I’m sitting there watching COTA weekend and they’re talking about who’s been good and who’s not and you’re showing stats from the previous two weeks and it’s two super speedways.

"You’re like, man, somebody’s been all over the board and this one, two top tens to start off the season. It’s like, there’s something to that, but that’s not really a stat that I feel like you can put a whole lot of weight behind. So, it was strange and I did actually get a good laugh or two through the weekend watching some of those little statistics pop up at the bottom of the screens and watching the Xfinity race.

"It was different, right? You’re not going to come out of these first three races and be able to tell who’s going to have a breakout season. It’s not a great representative of who’s got everything figured out. It’s going to show you who did their homework and who fired off and was smart and had speed and good decisions and good strategy, but it’s not really a way to check the pulse of the field to start off. It’s a bit strange.

"I didn’t think it would be that big a deal, but I don’t think I’m loving the two super speedways back-to-back. That one, man, it can mentally get to you because that part is frustrating is being a little bit out of control for two of them. It can get to you pretty quickly if you don’t take that step back and say, all right, now we’re going to get our real read on the season.”

