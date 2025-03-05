NASCAR COTA winner delivers verdict on Kyle Busch driving style

Christopher Bell has hailed his NASCAR Cup Series rivals' conduct during his late win at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend.

The 11-time race winner had a tough but fair fight with Kyle Busch for the lead at COTA, coming past him via some mild contact with just over five laps remaining.

Busch said after the race that he had been a 'complete butthead' in their battle, but it was that relatively minor contact on Bell's overtake which damaged the #8 car and led to it dropping down the field to fifth.

The #8 car's driver praised Bell's driving throughout their battle, saying the #20 car did things 'the right way', despite their historic rivalry.

Kyle Busch: "I'll give Christopher [Bell] credit ... He ran me really hard, and I was a complete butthead."



Rowdy talks with @kaitlynvincie after an intense battle at COTA. pic.twitter.com/lNKRhPwnLU — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 3, 2025

What did Christopher Bell say about Kyle Busch?

Speaking on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday, Bell said: "I'm so proud of the way everybody raced each other at the end of that race. I would love to change the narrative of the Cup Series, of running into people and moving them out of the way.

"I would love if this is a turning point for us, where we're able to race respectfully and stay off of each other and make it less of a contact sport."

Bell had actually spoken about Busch ahead of the race, saying: "Our styles are just completely different. Kyle is just this guy that’s right foot down, like letting her hang out, like just on the verge of out of control at all times.”

He then told The Driver’s Project Podcast: “He’s the best driver in the world.”

