NASCAR star opens up on DICEY tactics for Phoenix race

NASCAR star Chris Buescher has spoken about this weekend's Cup Series race in Phoenix, and some possible tactical tweaks.

The championship race will be held at the same track in November, with the final four battling it out to steal the crown from three-time Cup Series winner Joey Logano.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan-owned team issue official statement as 23XI star opens up on RETIREMENT

READ MORE: NASCAR star announces RETIREMENT verdict

It was announced in January that the option tire will be available to teams in this week's race – a tire which provides more performance than the typical primary tire, but wears and loses performance more quickly.

If that tire performs well enough at the weekend, NASCAR are preparing to make it the main tire at the championship race in November, with no alternative available to teams.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Busch suffers late COTA heartbreak after DRAMATIC four-car battle

How will teams use the option tire in Phoenix?

Asked this week about whether teams with a number of entries might take the opportunity to test out the option tire more fully in preparation for a potential run at the title at the end of the year, Buescher said: “I would say that, we’re kind of, new again to this three car deal.

"We’re kind of going through everything and we actually haven’t had our big meeting pre-race for Phoenix yet on what each individual team’s planning, but I would say there probably are some opportunities to do some different things, but I don’t think it’s necessarily based on just feeling like you’re sacrificing one team or the other.

I think for the #17 group, we’ve been really good there the last several races, so we have a very solid baseline, which I think gives us opportunity to try some stuff. that puts us on the option tire maybe off the truck.

"I don’t know if we’ll do that, but maybe try and get that longer run in on the option and kind of have trust in our standard tire being what it has been the last several times and being very competitive. Maybe that’s an opportunity for us and maybe the #60 bunch needs to get on track to get some laps in and get a baseline.

"I’m kind of talking for them in this way and maybe for some others that if you have a solid baseline and you feel good about it, then you probably do open up your opportunities to try out those reds a little bit longer.”

READ MORE: Danica Patrick risks CONTROVERSY as she weighs in on fiery Trump Zelenskyy debate

Related