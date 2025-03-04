NASCAR set for first female Cup Series driver since Danica Patrick

NASCAR is set to welcome its first female driver since Danica Patrick last stepped into a Cup Series car seven years ago.

Patrick was something of a trailblazer before her post-career turn into punditry and far-right activism, but nobody has picked up the baton in the same way since her retirement.

However, Katherine Legge has been confirmed for this weekend's Cup Series race in Phoenix, after racing part-time in IndyCar and the Xfinity Series in recent years.

Legge has more experience in open wheel and sports car racing than stock cars, but her Xfinity experience should serve the British driver well at the Shriners Children 500 this weekend as she becomes the first woman born outside of the US to compete in a Cup Series race.

We are thrilled to announce that @katherinelegge will be driving the No. 78 DROPLiGHT Chevy Camaro this week in Phoenix!



This will be Katherine's debut in the NASCAR Cup series.

Katherine Legge set for NASCAR Cup Series debut

Speaking ahead of her entry into the race, Legge said: "Entering the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true. Racing stock cars has been an incredibly fun and new challenge that's given me a renewed sense of vigor for this sport.

“As always, I'm grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and am inspired by all of the effort, preparation and behind the scenes work it takes to get here."

There have been 16 female drivers to start Cup Series races in the past, with Patrick by far the most prolific with 191 starts and one pole position.

Shawna Robinson is the only other in the 21st century, with eight starts between the 2001 and 2002 seasons, when she became one of just three women to compete in the Daytona 500.

