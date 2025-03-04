NASCAR star leaves pit road on STRETCHER after safety measure fails

A former NASCAR Cup Series champion was stretchered off pit road on Sunday, after a hard race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The first road circuit of the season was a wearing race for a number of drivers on the grid, but a safety equipment issue meant that one driver in particular had a hard afternoon.

Brad Keslowski ended up leaving pit road on a stretcher after the race was over, even though he managed to gut it out through the race for a season-best 15th place at the chequered flag.

An 80-degree early March day combined with the track's tough layout to make the event a tough one for even the most seasoned drivers, with drivers going through 1,615 corners in the 95-lap distance.

Yesterday was a tough one at COTA. Sometimes things happen that are out of our control, but I’m thankful for my team and the care I received at track. At the end of it all, we came home with a top 15 finish. Appreciate the support - on to Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/RxzoMdDOyJ — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 3, 2025

What happened to Brad Kewslowki at COTA?

2012 Cup Series champion Keslowski's day was made all the more difficult when his cooling suit failed during the race, meaning that the 41-year-old was at serious risk of overheating as the race continued.

NASCAR vehicle heats are no joke, folks. Don't expect much AC.

Some fans captured images of Keslowski being treated on a stretcher on pit road after the race concluded, but his RFK Racing team – which he co-owns – insisted that there was nothing major to worry about.

Posting on social media later in the day, they wrote: "After his cool suit failed during today’s race, [Keselowski] went to the infield care center to get some IV fluids. Can confirm he is feeling much better now."

