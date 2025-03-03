Kyle Busch issues official statement after missing out on 'DESERVED' COTA win

Kyle Busch has issued a statement on social media over a 'deserved' win he lost out on at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.

Busch had been running well at the first road course of the NASCAR Cup Series season, but a late battle for the lead - and some contact - meant that he could only drag his #8 Chevrolet to fifth place.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Busch suffers late COTA heartbreak after DRAMATIC four-car battle

READ MORE: NASCAR star announces RETIREMENT verdict

Busch was on the verge of breaking his 59-race Cup Series win drought, leading with just six laps remaining, but pressure from eventual race winner Christopher Bell and the pair of William Byron and Tyler Reddick behind him eventually told.

He and Bell made contact with a handful of laps to go, with Busch revealing after the race that that impact bent his right rear and severely affected his handling in the final stages.

Kyle Busch: "I'll give Christopher [Bell] credit ... He ran me really hard, and I was a complete butthead."



Rowdy talks with @kaitlynvincie after an intense battle at COTA. pic.twitter.com/lNKRhPwnLU — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 3, 2025

READ MORE: Danica Patrick risks CONTROVERSY as she weighs in on fiery Trump Zelenskyy debate

How did Kyle Busch lose at COTA?

Posting on social media post-race, he wrote: “Led the most laps, and had the best car all day. #RowdyNation deserved that one. If we keep doing what we’re doing, it won’t be long.”

He also admitted after the race that he gave Bell a hard ru while he was ahead, saying: "I'll give Christopher (Bell) credit there where credit's due and he ran me really hard and I was a complete butthead. But he did a great job working me over and just doing it the right way and being able to get by. So, congrats to him. Good job to the 20 Bunch but wish it was us."

On the incident which took him out of contention for the win, he added: "Just the contact we made with the #20 there between two and three bent the right rear, and it was a completely different race car after that. So, hate it for all the guys and everybody with Rowdy Nation and RCR."

"I feel like maybe the two-lap fresher tires the 20 had was the difference. All things considered, I'd love to have equal tires to the 20 and get back after it and see what we can do that way. But, I also hated to see that yellow that came out."

READ MORE: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI announce MASSIVE new deal ahead of COTA race

Related