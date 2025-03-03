Team Penske driver DEMOTED as star sits on MINUS points after COTA
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a big shakeup following Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
Leaving Austin, Texas, Team Penske star Ryan Blaney has lost his spot at the top of the standings. Blaney had managed to sit on top despite not winning any races this season so far, but he has now been demoted to second following a 19th-place finish at COTA.
Taking his place at the top of the standings is William Byron, with a second place at COTA adding to his already impressive tally, partly owing to his dramatic victory in the Daytona 500 last month.
COTA race winner Christopher Bell, meanwhile, has claimed a whopping 22 places after his win on Sunday, now sitting on 95 points overall.
Elsewhere, right at the bottom of the table remains Chase Briscoe, following his brutal NASCAR punishment after a Daytona rule violation.
Watch this space, however, as he and his team have appealed, with the case set to be heard on Wednesday.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the latest standings in full.
NASCAR Cup Series standings after COTA
|Position
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points (Stage)
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|116 (31)
|2
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|114 (33)
|3
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|111 (24)
|4
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|95 (9)
|5
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|95 (23)
|6
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|94 (41)
|7
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|87 (17)
|8
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|85 (8)
|9
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|81 (16)
|10
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|80 (10)
|11
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|80 (30)
|12
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|77 (13)
|13
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|77 (37)
|14
|42
|John H. Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|76 (2)
|15
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|72 (6)
|16
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|71 (14)
|17
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|67 (7)
|18
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|63 (14)
|19
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|63 (14)
|20
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|62 (7)
|21
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|60 (0)
|22
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|56 (15)
|23
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|52 (0)
|24
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|48 (8)
|25
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|43 (11)
|26
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|43 (9)
|27
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|42 (1)
|28
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|41 (4)
|29
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|38 (9)
|30
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|38 (10)
|31
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35 (0)
|32
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|34 (0)
|33
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|34 (10)
|34
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|31 (0)
|35
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|29 (0)
|36
|01
|Corey LaJoie
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|21 (5)
|37
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|10 (0)
|38
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|39
|56
|Martin Truex Jr
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|1 (0)
|40
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-28 (0)
