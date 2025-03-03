Team Penske driver DEMOTED as star sits on MINUS points after COTA

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a big shakeup following Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Leaving Austin, Texas, Team Penske star Ryan Blaney has lost his spot at the top of the standings. Blaney had managed to sit on top despite not winning any races this season so far, but he has now been demoted to second following a 19th-place finish at COTA.

Taking his place at the top of the standings is William Byron, with a second place at COTA adding to his already impressive tally, partly owing to his dramatic victory in the Daytona 500 last month.

COTA race winner Christopher Bell, meanwhile, has claimed a whopping 22 places after his win on Sunday, now sitting on 95 points overall.

Elsewhere, right at the bottom of the table remains Chase Briscoe, following his brutal NASCAR punishment after a Daytona rule violation.

Watch this space, however, as he and his team have appealed, with the case set to be heard on Wednesday.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the latest standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after COTA

Position Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer Points (Stage) 1 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 116 (31) 2 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 114 (33) 3 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 111 (24) 4 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 95 (9) 5 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 95 (23) 6 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 94 (41) 7 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 87 (17) 8 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 85 (8) 9 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 81 (16) 10 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 80 (10) 11 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 80 (30) 12 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 77 (13) 13 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 77 (37) 14 42 John H. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 76 (2) 15 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 72 (6) 16 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 71 (14) 17 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 67 (7) 18 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 63 (14) 19 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 63 (14) 20 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 62 (7) 21 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 60 (0) 22 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 56 (15) 23 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 52 (0) 24 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 48 (8) 25 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 43 (11) 26 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 43 (9) 27 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 42 (1) 28 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 41 (4) 29 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 38 (9) 30 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 38 (10) 31 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 (0) 32 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 33 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 (10) 34 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Ford 31 (0) 35 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 (0) 36 01 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing Ford 21 (5) 37 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 10 (0) 38 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet 1 (0) 39 56 Martin Truex Jr Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0) 40 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -28 (0)

