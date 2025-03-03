NASCAR Cup Series 2025: COTA final classification with penalties applied

After a thrilling race at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday afternoon, the final classification from the race is in.

After a dramatic late battle involving four cars, Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell came out on top in his #20 Toyota, clearing post-race inspections to make the victory official.

It is Bell's second victory in as many weeks after the 30-year-old also took the checkered flag at Atlanta last weekend.

Right on Bell's tail were the likes of William Byron and Tyler Reddick in the #24 and #45 cars, with all three drivers separated by just 0.578 seconds when they crossed the line.

However, we must also discuss Kyle Busch's impressive drive in the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

The two-time champion led the most laps during the COTA race and looked strong throughout, coming close to snapping his 59-race winless streak, only for his tires to give up on him and lose the lead with under six laps to go.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order, with the results now official.

Christopher Bell won the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

NASCAR Cup Series COTA official results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 8 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 9 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 16 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 20 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 23 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford 24 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 25 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 26 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 28 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 34 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 36 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Connor Zilisch #87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

