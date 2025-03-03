close global

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: COTA final classification with penalties applied

After a thrilling race at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday afternoon, the final classification from the race is in.

After a dramatic late battle involving four cars, Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell came out on top in his #20 Toyota, clearing post-race inspections to make the victory official.

It is Bell's second victory in as many weeks after the 30-year-old also took the checkered flag at Atlanta last weekend.

Right on Bell's tail were the likes of William Byron and Tyler Reddick in the #24 and #45 cars, with all three drivers separated by just 0.578 seconds when they crossed the line.

However, we must also discuss Kyle Busch's impressive drive in the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

The two-time champion led the most laps during the COTA race and looked strong throughout, coming close to snapping his 59-race winless streak, only for his tires to give up on him and lose the lead with under six laps to go.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order, with the results now official.

Christopher Bell won the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

NASCAR Cup Series COTA official results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1Christopher Bell#20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
2William Byron#24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Tyler Reddick#4523XI RacingToyota
4Chase Elliott#9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Kyle Busch#8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
6Shane van Gisbergen#88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
7Chris Buescher#17RFK RacingFord
8Noah Gragson#4Front Row MotorsportsFord
9Alex Bowman#48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Todd Gilliland#34Front Row MotorsportsFord
11Michael McDowell#71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
12Ross Chastain#1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
13Carson Hocevar#77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
14Chase Briscoe#19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
15Brad Keselowski#6RFK RacingFord
16Justin Haley#7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
17Riley Herbst#3523XI RacingToyota
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#47HYAK MotorsportsChevrolet
19Ryan Blaney#12Team PenskeFord
20Bubba Wallace#2323XI RacingToyota
21Denny Hamlin#11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
22John Hunter Nemechek#42Legacy Motor ClubToyota
23Cole Custer#41Haas Factory TeamFord
24Joey Logano#22Team PenskeFord
25Austin Cindric#2Team PenskeFord
26Josh Berry#21Wood Brothers RacingFord
27Erik Jones#43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
28Ty Dillon#10Kaulig RacingChevrolet
29Zane Smith#38Front Row MotorsportsFord
30AJ Allmendinger#16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
31Cody Ware#51Rick Ware RacingFord
32Kyle Larson#5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
33Ryan Preece#60RFK RacingFord
34Ty Gibbs#54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
35Austin Dillon#3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
36Daniel Suarez#99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
37Connor Zilisch#87Trackhouse RacingChevrolet

