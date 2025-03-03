NASCAR Cup Series 2025: COTA final classification with penalties applied
After a thrilling race at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday afternoon, the final classification from the race is in.
After a dramatic late battle involving four cars, Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell came out on top in his #20 Toyota, clearing post-race inspections to make the victory official.
It is Bell's second victory in as many weeks after the 30-year-old also took the checkered flag at Atlanta last weekend.
Right on Bell's tail were the likes of William Byron and Tyler Reddick in the #24 and #45 cars, with all three drivers separated by just 0.578 seconds when they crossed the line.
However, we must also discuss Kyle Busch's impressive drive in the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.
The two-time champion led the most laps during the COTA race and looked strong throughout, coming close to snapping his 59-race winless streak, only for his tires to give up on him and lose the lead with under six laps to go.
With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order, with the results now official.
NASCAR Cup Series COTA official results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|9
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|11
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|16
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|HYAK Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|23
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|24
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|25
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|27
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|28
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|30
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|35
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|Connor Zilisch
|#87
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
