NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned team issue official statement as 23XI star opens up on RETIREMENT
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned team issue official statement as 23XI star opens up on RETIREMENT
23XI Racing — the NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — have made a major announcement in an official team statement.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR star announces RETIREMENT verdict
NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace has discussed his retirement from racing.
➡️ READ MORE
Danica Patrick risks CONTROVERSY as she weighs in on fiery Trump Zelenskyy debate
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver turned F1 pundit Danica Patrick has weighed in on a hot political topic.
➡️ READ MORE
18-year-old NASCAR phenom takes THRILLING win at COTA
NASCAR teenage phenom Connor Zilisch took a stunning win at COTA this past weekend, overcoming adversity to do so.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Busch suffers late COTA heartbreak after DRAMATIC four-car battle
The results from the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA are in and it was agonising heartbreak for Kyle Busch late on.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series
Team Penske driver DEMOTED as star sits on MINUS points after COTA
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Today
F1 Today: Red Bull BLINDSIDED as driver confirms team EXIT in official statement
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned team issue official statement as 23XI star opens up on RETIREMENT
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: COTA final classification with penalties applied
- Today 12:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Busch suffers late COTA heartbreak after DRAMATIC four-car battle
- Today 01:18
Latest F1 News
Max Verstappen offers DIRE Australian GP verdict as Red Bull chief admits unexpected problems
- Today 04:00