NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned team issue official statement as 23XI star opens up on RETIREMENT

23XI Racing — the NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — have made a major announcement in an official team statement.

NASCAR star announces RETIREMENT verdict

NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace has discussed his retirement from racing.

Danica Patrick risks CONTROVERSY as she weighs in on fiery Trump Zelenskyy debate

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver turned F1 pundit Danica Patrick has weighed in on a hot political topic.

18-year-old NASCAR phenom takes THRILLING win at COTA

NASCAR teenage phenom Connor Zilisch took a stunning win at COTA this past weekend, overcoming adversity to do so.

NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Busch suffers late COTA heartbreak after DRAMATIC four-car battle

The results from the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA are in and it was agonising heartbreak for Kyle Busch late on.

