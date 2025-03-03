NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned team issue official statement as 23XI star opens up on RETIREMENT

23XI Racing — the NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — have made a major announcement in an official team statement.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star announces RETIREMENT verdict

NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace has discussed his retirement from racing.

➡️ READ MORE

Danica Patrick risks CONTROVERSY as she weighs in on fiery Trump Zelenskyy debate

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver turned F1 pundit Danica Patrick has weighed in on a hot political topic.

➡️ READ MORE

18-year-old NASCAR phenom takes THRILLING win at COTA

NASCAR teenage phenom Connor Zilisch took a stunning win at COTA this past weekend, overcoming adversity to do so.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Busch suffers late COTA heartbreak after DRAMATIC four-car battle

The results from the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA are in and it was agonising heartbreak for Kyle Busch late on.

➡️ READ MORE

Related