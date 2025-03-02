NASCAR Race Today: COTA start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series races at the Circuit of the Americas — otherwise known as COTA — today (Sunday, March 2) for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The race around the circuit in Austin, Texas, is set to pose a new challenge to the Cup Series stars and their cars, with this race representing the first road course they have taken on this season after oval races at Daytona and Atlanta.

Talking of Atlanta, last weekend, the race there ended in controversy, with many feeling that Kyle Larson was robbed of a well-earned victory due to the throwing of a late caution.

Elsewhere, Carson Hocevar's antics proved provocative, and it will certainly be interesting to see how his colleagues treat him if they get up close and personal today.

Having raced at COTA since 2021, the NASCAR Cup Series has four winners here in Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and William Byron. Will that list become five by this evening? Only time will tell.

With that said, let's take a look at all the details you need and how you can watch the action at COTA unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series: COTA start times

The 95-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA is set to start today (Saturday, March 2, 2025) at 3:30 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5:30 PM London, GB (GMT) 8:30 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 9:30 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 7:30 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 4:30 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 7AM (Sunday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's race action from COTA will be broadcast live on FOX. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from COTA in your country below.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

