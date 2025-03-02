NASCAR Cup Series: COTA starting lineup with penalties applied
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues today (Sunday, March 2) with the starting lineup for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) now fully set.
This Sunday's race represents a new challenge to all of the drivers this campaign, with COTA the first road course they have taken on so far in 2025.
As such, it could be that the order is massively shaken up, as highlighted by some very interesting finishes during Saturday's qualifying session.
Talking of Saturday's qualifying, it was an excellent session for 23XI Racing. Not only did Tyler Reddick secure the pole for Sunday's race, but his team-mate Bubba Wallace also came home in second, with the team therefore locking out the front row.
With a long race ahead, however, they will have to be at the top of their game to stay there, particularly with the likes of Shane van Gisbergen and Kyle Larson not lurking too far behind.
With all of that said, let's take a look at today's starting lineup in full, with any overnight penalties that may or may not have been applied included.
NASCAR COTA starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, also known as the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Lap Time/Gap
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|1:38:076
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-0.224
|3
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.282
|4
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.377
|5
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.406
|6
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.443
|7
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.503
|8
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.513
|9
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.626
|10
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-0.642
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-0.664
|12
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.709
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-0.772
|14
|Connor Zilisch
|#87
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.852
|15
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.022
|16
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.108
|17
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-1.129
|18
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-1.134
|19
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-1.139
|20
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-1.161
|21
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.163
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.293
|23
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-1.350
|24
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1.380
|25
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-1.414
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1.465
|27
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1.474
|28
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1.698
|29
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.774
|30
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|-1.826
|31
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-1.856
|32
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-1.915
|33
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-1.968
|34
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1.986
|35
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|-2.215
|36
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-2.626
|37
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-3.986
