NASCAR Cup Series: COTA starting lineup with penalties applied

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues today (Sunday, March 2) with the starting lineup for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) now fully set.

This Sunday's race represents a new challenge to all of the drivers this campaign, with COTA the first road course they have taken on so far in 2025.

As such, it could be that the order is massively shaken up, as highlighted by some very interesting finishes during Saturday's qualifying session.

Talking of Saturday's qualifying, it was an excellent session for 23XI Racing. Not only did Tyler Reddick secure the pole for Sunday's race, but his team-mate Bubba Wallace also came home in second, with the team therefore locking out the front row.

With a long race ahead, however, they will have to be at the top of their game to stay there, particularly with the likes of Shane van Gisbergen and Kyle Larson not lurking too far behind.

With all of that said, let's take a look at today's starting lineup in full, with any overnight penalties that may or may not have been applied included.

NASCAR hits COTA this weekend

NASCAR COTA starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, also known as the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time/Gap
1 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 1:38:076
2 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota -0.224
3 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.282
4 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -0.377
5 Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.406
6 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.443
7 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.503
8 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -0.513
9 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.626
10 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford -0.642
11 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.664
12 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -0.709
13 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.772
14 Connor Zilisch #87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.852
15 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -1.022
16 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -1.108
17 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford -1.129
18 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -1.134
19 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -1.139
20 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford -1.161
21 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -1.163
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet -1.293
23 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford -1.350
24 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford -1.380
25 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford -1.414
26 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford -1.465
27 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -1.474
28 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford -1.698
29 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -1.774
30 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford -1.826
31 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota -1.856
32 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota -1.915
33 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota -1.968
34 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -1.986
35 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford -2.215
36 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford -2.626
37 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford -3.986

