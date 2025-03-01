NASCAR Qualifying Results: Michael Jordan-owned team dominate at COTA as 23XI star secures STUNNING pole

Basketball Hall of Famer and NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan will be a very happy man tonight after his 23XI team dominated Cup Series qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday.

Tyler Reddick produced a stunning lap time of 1:38:076 during the afternoon session, enough to earn himself pole position in Sunday's race by over two-tenths of a second.

Reddick's closest challenger was his 23XI team-mate Bubba Wallace in the #23 Toyota, and as such, the team — who are also co-owned by Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin — have locked out the front row for Sunday's race.

Behind the 23XI duo, it was a strong showing for the Chevrolet cars, with the manufacturer locking out places three to nine in qualifying. Chase Elliot qualified third, whilst Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top five.

With all of that said, below, we've got the qualifying finishing order in full, including timings and gaps, ahead of what should be an exciting race on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at COTA?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, also known as the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time/Gap 1 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 1:38:076 2 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota -0.224 3 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.282 4 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -0.377 5 Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.406 6 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.443 7 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.503 8 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -0.513 9 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.626 10 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford -0.642 11 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.664 12 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -0.709 13 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.772 14 Connor Zilisch #87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.852 15 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -1.022 16 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -1.108 17 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford -1.129 18 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -1.134 19 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -1.139 20 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford -1.161 21 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -1.163 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet -1.293 23 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford -1.350 24 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford -1.380 25 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford -1.414 26 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford -1.465 27 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -1.474 28 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford -1.698 29 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -1.774 30 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford -1.826 31 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota -1.856 32 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota -1.915 33 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota -1.968 34 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -1.986 35 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford -2.215 36 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford -2.626 37 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford -3.986

