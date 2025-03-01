NASCAR Qualifying Results: Michael Jordan-owned team dominate at COTA as 23XI star secures STUNNING pole
Basketball Hall of Famer and NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan will be a very happy man tonight after his 23XI team dominated Cup Series qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday.
Tyler Reddick produced a stunning lap time of 1:38:076 during the afternoon session, enough to earn himself pole position in Sunday's race by over two-tenths of a second.
Reddick's closest challenger was his 23XI team-mate Bubba Wallace in the #23 Toyota, and as such, the team — who are also co-owned by Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin — have locked out the front row for Sunday's race.
Behind the 23XI duo, it was a strong showing for the Chevrolet cars, with the manufacturer locking out places three to nine in qualifying. Chase Elliot qualified third, whilst Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top five.
With all of that said, below, we've got the qualifying finishing order in full, including timings and gaps, ahead of what should be an exciting race on Sunday.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at COTA?
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, also known as the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Lap Time/Gap
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|1:38:076
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-0.224
|3
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.282
|4
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.377
|5
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.406
|6
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.443
|7
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.503
|8
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.513
|9
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.626
|10
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-0.642
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-0.664
|12
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.709
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-0.772
|14
|Connor Zilisch
|#87
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.852
|15
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.022
|16
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.108
|17
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-1.129
|18
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-1.134
|19
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-1.139
|20
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-1.161
|21
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.163
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.293
|23
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-1.350
|24
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1.380
|25
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-1.414
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1.465
|27
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1.474
|28
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1.698
|29
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.774
|30
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|-1.826
|31
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-1.856
|32
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-1.915
|33
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-1.968
|34
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1.986
|35
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|-2.215
|36
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-2.626
|37
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-3.986
