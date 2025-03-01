NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: COTA start times, schedule and how to watch live for FREE

The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the Circuit of the Americas — commonly referred to as COTA — today (Saturday, March 1) for the Focused Health 250.

So far this season, the Xfinity Series have raced twice, with Jesse Love coming out on top at Daytona, and Austin Hill winning at Atlanta last weekend.

However, Hill has undoubtedly been the dominant force so far in 2025, leading for 202 laps in total and taking four stage wins so far, with an engine issue at Daytona the only thing that prevented him from a win in the season opener.

Hill is set for plenty of competition this weekend, though, with NASCAR phenom Connor Zilisch taking pole position for Saturday's race and Cup Series stars Ross Chastain and William Byron starting behind him in second and third respectively.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the start times for today's action and how you can watch live for free.

NASCAR Xfinity Series COTA race start time

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA starts today (Saturday, March 1, 2025) at 2:30 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and timezone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 2:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 2:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 2:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 2:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 2:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 1:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 1:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 1:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 1:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 1:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 1:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 12:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 12:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 12:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 12:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 12:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 11:30 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 11:30 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 11:30 AM Portland, OR (PT) 11:30 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 11:30 AM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on CW. All of the action can also be watched on the CW App for free.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States CW App Canada USA Network

