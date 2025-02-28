NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: COTA session start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the track at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, with Austin Hill looking to continue his unbelievable start to the season.

Hill has taken all four stage wins in the first two races of the season, with only an engine problem at Daytona preventing him from sweeping both race victories too.

A win last week in Atlanta put Hill top of the championship standings, knocking Sheldon Creed off the top spot by a single point heading into the first non-drafting track of the year.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know about Friday's COTA action.

NASCAR Xfinity Series COTA qualifying start time

The qualifying session for Saturday's race starts on Friday, February 28th, 2025, at 6pm (ET). Here's the full Xfinity Series COTA times for the day converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 6pm Charlotte, NC (ET) 6pm Columbia, SC (ET) 6pm Charleston, WV (ET) 6pm Augusta, ME (ET) 6pm Chicago, IL (CT) 5pm Pierre, SD (CT) 5pm Nashville, TN (CT) 5pm Des Moines, IA (CT) 5pm Montgomery, AL (CT) 5pm Mexico City, MX (CT) 5pm Phoenix, AZ (MT) 4pm Denver, CO (MT) 4pm Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 4pm Albuquerque, NM (MT) 4pm El Paso, TX (MT) 4pm Los Angeles, CA (PT) 3pm Las Vegas, NV (PT) 3pm Seattle, WA (PT) 3pm Portland, OR (PT) 3pm San Francisco, CA (PT) 3pm Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 8pm London, GB (GMT) 11pm Madrid, ES (CET) 12am (Saturday) Sydney, AU (AEDT) 10am (Saturday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 9:30am (Saturday) Perth, AU (AWST) 7am (Saturday)

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In the United States, Xfinity Series races will be shown on the CW – with practice and qualifying sessions being shown on the CW app.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States CW App Canada USA Network

