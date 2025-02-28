close global

IndyCar Practice Today: St Pete Grand Prix session start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NTT IndyCar Series finally returns this week, with the first running of the season taking place on Friday afternoon.

Coming back off a break that stretches all the way back to September, IndyCar is arguably now easier to watch than ever, with a blockbuster new TV deal with Fox Sports setting up an incredible year for the series.

READ MORE: Team Penske hand SHOCK test to former Red Bull F1 star

Alex Palou is coming into the season off the back off three titles in the last four years, with the Chip Ganassi Racing star looking to hold off a star-studded field to continue his dominance – and this weekend will be a great first indicator.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know about Friday's St. Pete action.

READ MORE: IndyCar announce HUGE change for iconic race

IndyCar St Pete practice start time

The first practice session of the season starts on Friday, February 28th, 2025, at 3pm (ET). Here's the full IndyCar St. Pete times for the day converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 3pm
Charlotte, NC (ET) 3pm
Columbia, SC (ET) 3pm
Charleston, WV (ET) 3pm
Augusta, ME (ET) 3pm
Chicago, IL (CT) 2pm
Pierre, SD (CT) 2pm
Nashville, TN (CT) 2pm
Des Moines, IA (CT) 2pm
Montgomery, AL (CT) 2pm
Mexico City, MX (CT) 2pm
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1pm
Denver, CO (MT) 1pm
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1pm
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1pm
El Paso, TX (MT) 1pm
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 noon
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 noon
Seattle, WA (PT) 12 noon
Portland, OR (PT) 12 noon
San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 noon
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5pm
London, GB (GMT) 8pm
Madrid, ES (CET) 9pm
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 7am (Saturday)
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6:30am (Saturday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 4am (Saturday)

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports.

This weekend, first practice will be live on FOX Sports 1, with the second practice session being broadcast live on FOX Sports 2.

Qualifying, meanwhile, will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. Sunday's St. Pete Grand Prix, however, will be shown live on FOX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
Canada TSN, TSN+
Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport
United Kingdom Sky Sports F1
Spain Movistar+
France Canal+
Germany Sky Sports
Belgium VOO Sport World
Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura
Middle East IndyCar LIVE
Netherlands Ziggo Sport
Italy Sky
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore IndyCar LIVE
Japan NHK
Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE
Hungary Arena 4
Turkey S Sport

READ MORE: IndyCar star testing for F1 TEAM after Andretti influence

