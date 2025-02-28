IndyCar Practice Today: St Pete Grand Prix session start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NTT IndyCar Series finally returns this week, with the first running of the season taking place on Friday afternoon.

Coming back off a break that stretches all the way back to September, IndyCar is arguably now easier to watch than ever, with a blockbuster new TV deal with Fox Sports setting up an incredible year for the series.

Alex Palou is coming into the season off the back off three titles in the last four years, with the Chip Ganassi Racing star looking to hold off a star-studded field to continue his dominance – and this weekend will be a great first indicator.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know about Friday's St. Pete action.

IndyCar St Pete practice start time

The first practice session of the season starts on Friday, February 28th, 2025, at 3pm (ET). Here's the full IndyCar St. Pete times for the day converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3pm Charlotte, NC (ET) 3pm Columbia, SC (ET) 3pm Charleston, WV (ET) 3pm Augusta, ME (ET) 3pm Chicago, IL (CT) 2pm Pierre, SD (CT) 2pm Nashville, TN (CT) 2pm Des Moines, IA (CT) 2pm Montgomery, AL (CT) 2pm Mexico City, MX (CT) 2pm Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1pm Denver, CO (MT) 1pm Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1pm Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1pm El Paso, TX (MT) 1pm Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 noon Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 noon Seattle, WA (PT) 12 noon Portland, OR (PT) 12 noon San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 noon Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5pm London, GB (GMT) 8pm Madrid, ES (CET) 9pm Sydney, AU (AEDT) 7am (Saturday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6:30am (Saturday) Perth, AU (AWST) 4am (Saturday)

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports.

This weekend, first practice will be live on FOX Sports 1, with the second practice session being broadcast live on FOX Sports 2.

Qualifying, meanwhile, will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. Sunday's St. Pete Grand Prix, however, will be shown live on FOX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Canada TSN, TSN+ Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 Spain Movistar+ France Canal+ Germany Sky Sports Belgium VOO Sport World Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East IndyCar LIVE Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Portugal Sport TV Singapore IndyCar LIVE Japan NHK Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE Hungary Arena 4 Turkey S Sport

