NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz teases HUGE Malcolm in the Middle comeback update

Hollywood star turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz has offered a huge update on the highly anticipated return of Malcolm in the Middle.

Muniz, 39, played the protagonist of the hit comedy show that ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2006 and starred alongside the likes of Bryan Cranston, Erik Per Sullivan, and Jane Kaczmarek.

These days, Muniz is racing in the NASCAR Truck Series, earning a full-time drive for 2025 at Reaume Brothers Racing after competing in several events in both the Truck and Xfinity Series last season.

However, while Muniz has now turned his attention to the track, it was revealed late last year that Malcolm in the Middle is set for an exciting comeback on Disney+.

Frankie Muniz currently races in the NASCAR Truck Series

When is Malcolm in the Middle returning?

The highly anticipated return of the show is yet to get a premiere date. However, Muniz has confirmed his participation in the show's return and has now teased a huge update.

In an interview with the Popternative YouTube channel, the 39-year-old has revealed what stage the process is currently at and when filming for the shock comeback will begin.

"I know a lot," Muniz explained.

"We've been doing some chemistry reads and stuff like that for new characters [that] I can't talk about.

"But it's so cool to be back in that world, do you know what I mean?

"We start filming actually in April, actually, so just prepping for that. It's gonna be an absolute blast.

"I can't wait to do it, and I can't wait for everybody to see it. I think they're gonna be happy to see the family back all together."

