NASCAR Cup Series 2025: COTA start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads for Austin, Texas, this week as Circuit of the Americas — otherwise known as COTA — prepares to host the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The event in Texas represents the first road course race of the 2025 campaign, with oval races at Bowman Gray Stadium, Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway having taken place so far.

READ MORE: Ross Chastain given financial boost as official statement confirms NEW deal

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin issues WARNING to Carson Hocevar after Atlanta controversy

After a thrilling race and a controversial finish at Atlanta last time out, several stars will head into the race this weekend with a chip on their shoulder, none more so than Kyle Larson after many fans felt he was 'robbed' of the victory due to a late caution last weekend.

Other than that, watch out for how Carson Hocevar gets on. The 22-year-old got on the wrong side of several of his colleagues last weekend, with Kyle Busch even vowing to wreck him at one stage.

With all of that said, it promises to be an exciting week of action, and we've got all of the details you need to know below!

NASCAR COTA start times

The 95-lap race starts on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 3:30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York (ET) Chicago (CT) Denver (MT) Los Angeles (PT) London (GMT) Central Europe (CET) Saturday, March 1 Practice 11AM 10AM 9AM 8AM 4PM 5PM Saturday, March 1 Qualifying 12:30PM 11:30AM 10:30AM 9:30AM 5:30PM 6:30PM Sunday, March 2 Race 3:30PM 2:30PM 1:30PM 12:30PM 8:30PM 9:30PM

How to watch NASCAR on TV

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX, with in-car cameras available on MAX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action from Circuit of the Americas in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the is the NASCAR COTA race?

Circuit of the Americas is a 2.356-mile road course. The scheduled distance of 228 miles will take 95 laps to complete.

What date is the 2025 NASCAR COTA race?

Sunday, March 2nd.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR COTA race?

The NASCAR COTA race is at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR COTA race on?

The NASCAR COTA race will have TV coverage from FOX. The race can be heard on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 90.

Where is the NASCAR COTA race located?

The NASCAR COTA race takes place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

How many miles is the NASCAR COTA race?

The NASCAR COTA race is 228 miles or 366.93 kilometers long.

When was the first NASCAR COTA race run?

2021 was the first year the NASCAR COTA race was held at Circuit of the Americas.

Who was the first winner of the NASCAR COTA race?

Chase Elliott won the first NASCAR COTA race in 2021, claiming his twelfth Cup Series victory in doing so.

NASCAR TV SCHEDULE: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Related